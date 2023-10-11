'We can hyphenate our last names' When Blake Lively was called out for having 'Bad Blood' with Taylor Swift

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift didn't have any bad blood. Back in 2015 people thought Blake was making fun of Taylor's girl squad. She posted a picture on Instagram for L'Oréal's Color Riche lipstick collection campaign. The picture had many stars, including Blake, Julianne Moore, Naomi Watts, and John Legend.

When Blake Lively was speculated for having Bad Blood with Taylor Swift

In the caption, Blake joked about the photo not being a video shoot for John Legend's cover of Bad Blood. She was just showing off her love for pink. Blake exactly stated, "Soooo, turns out this WASN'T a video shoot for John Legend's cover of Bad Blood," Lively wrote. "@lorealparisofficial blew it out for this one. My #pinkobsession is exposed now. Ok your turn. I won't tell! #AlsoTurnsOutJohnLegendIsntCoveringBadBlood Time to start a petition!" Some people thought this was a dig at Taylor Swift.

But Blake later shared another photo of her husband Ryan Reynolds' family with Taylor during her 1989 tour. In the caption, Blake talked cleared the speculations saying, "Umm whoever thought I was throwin' shade clearly doesn't know I have a 'Taylor Swift Please Be My Wife Voo Doo Doll,'" she said with the hashtag #obsessed. "Look how rad she is here making my niece Heather feel like a rock star. Love my Canadian family almost as much as I love Taylor Lively. I mean Swift. Ok, FIIINE we can hyphenate our last names. Xo Blake Swift-Lively 4eva." All in all, Blake was just having some fun and didn't mean to upset anyone.

Miley Cyrus don't want to be in Taylor's squad

While Blake denied calling out Taylor's squad, Miley Cyrus, on the other hand, has been clear about not wanting to be part of Taylor's famous squad. She prefers to be friends with regular people who lead normal lives because they inspire her. The Wrecking Ball Singer said, "I’m not trying to be in the squad." Cyrus told The New York Times. "None of my friends are famous and not because of any other reason than I just like real people who are living real lives, because I’m inspired by them." Miley's comments weren't related to Blake's post and were about her own choices.

