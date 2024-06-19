'We Cannot Be Feeding Into People’s Hate': General Hospital Star Tabyana Ali Reacts To Facing Racism And Haters Online

General Hospital addressed the racial harassment suffered by one of its stars, Tabyana Ali. Ali, who plays Trina Robinson on the ABC soap opera, recently opened up about this online hate on X (formerly Twitter).

She expressed that she wished peace, safety, and prosperity for those who dislike her. The show responded to this on its social media pages, condemning racism and other forms of hatred while affirming that they will never be tolerated.

General Hospital's Tabyana Ali slams haters for racist comments against her

She told her followers not to allow themselves to be consumed by or reciprocate the hatred they encounter in social media circles. She also advised against lowering oneself to the level of those spreading negativity and racism.

Having had enough of the online racism, Ali wrote on X, "Okay, this is the last time I'm going to speak on this today, but we cannot be feeding into people's hate. We cannot be giving it back. We cannot stoop to rude/racist people's level. It doesn't help. We are fighting too many wars as it is."

According to her IMDb page, Ali joined the General Hospital cast in 2022. She had previously appeared as a guest star on shows such as New Girl, Shimmer and Shine, and The Big Show Show. Her acting career continues to bloom despite these challenges.

General Hospital took to social media to condemn racism against Tabyana Ali

Prior to this, Ali had posted urging haters to reflect, "To anyone that hates me. That's absolutely fine. I don't know you and you don't me but regardless I'm sending you peace, safety, and prosperity... I also pray you touch some grass, see the sun, eat a delicious meal, and find something to do."

General Hospital responded to this by issuing a statement on their social media handles condemning hatred of any sort. The production reminded viewers that racism has no place in Port Charles using the hashtag #GHisforeveryone. Although it did not mention Ali’s name explicitly, it could be clearly observed that it was in support of her.

Ali thanked ABC and General Hospital on X for their support.

In conclusion, Ali expressed that love is more powerful than hate. She believes that more happiness comes from loving oneself and extending compassion to those around us. According to her perspective, this approach fosters a more positive environment. She hopes that one day, those who spread negativity will realize that using their time for positive actions can change everything.

