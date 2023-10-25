'We can't sit there and be like..': Hailey Bieber on viral mismatched appearances with husband Justin, explains why they rarely match styles

Despite being one of the most scrutinized relationships in the industry, Hailey and Justin Bieber's marriage is stronger than ever. Amidst rumors of a separation, constant pregnancy assumptions, and online trolling, the two have held it together. One of the most talked about aspects remains the difference in their fashion sense. They rarely coordinate their outfits and go for varying styles usually. One such outing months ago received a lot of attention.

Hailey recently opened up about her thoughts regarding the online chatter. She also spoke about why she and her husband do not match too much and the reason they are spotted in completely contrasting looks at times. Keep reading to know more about the same.

Hailey Bieber on mismatched appearances with husband Justin

During a conversation with GQ, the Rhode founder addressed the conversation online about how the two of them usually seem mismatched, even on occassions like her skincare line's product launch. "It's so funny because I see so many people talk about this," she said and added that Justin tends to dress up before her usually. "He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that's how I'm feeling."

She explained, "We can't sit there and be like, 'So I'm going to wear this and you're going to wear this.'" For the unversed, the most recent such incident happened in August at Hailey's peptide strawberry glaze lip treatment launch in New York City. While she looked lovely in a red minidress, heels, a handbag, and a bun; Justin went overtly casual for the same event. He sported a gray sweatshirt, matching shorts, yellow Crocs, and a backward pink hat.

Hailey Bieber's friend about viral 'mismatched' appearance

Images from their appearance went viral with netizens calling the pop star out for not putting in any effort and stepping out looking like that for her launch event. Jokes about the couple looking like they're attending two separate events started floating around. Hailey's friend Kelia Moniz was not happy with the online commentary and chimed in about the same. She shared her thoughts about all the similar chatter on the Internet with the magazine.

"It's like, it wasn’t Justin’s day. It was Hailey's day. He's there to support his wife, period. But also, he still looks cool, so you can't hate the guy," she said. Meanwhile, Hailey and Justin's casual appearances seem to be more matched in style comparatively. While their date night looks seem contrasting, their coffee runs and breakfast outings usually see them matching in oversized leather jackets and casual clothes.

