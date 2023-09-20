'We communicate really well...': Brian Austin gushed about his co-parenting relationship with ex-wife Megan Fox; DEETS inside

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have been very open about how they are raising their three sons together. They have Noah, who is 10 years old, Bodhi, who is 9, and Journey, who is 7. Brian recently praised Megan for her skills as a mom during a podcast called Oldish. Read on.

Brian praised Megan for her co-parenting skills

Brian, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, talked about how parenting is not something you can just coast through. He said that being a parent means you are always thinking and trying to make the best decisions, even when you don't know what the right decision is. It's like a lot of trial and error.

Brian shared that co-parenting with Megan works well because they stay open with each other. He said, “When we need to, we communicate really well, we’re open to things, we don’t take things personally. It is my goal, and I think it’s her goal as well, that the kids are in as healthy an environment as they can be in.” Brian emphasized that divorce can affect kids, but parents have control over how it affects them. It can be a positive experience if parents co-parent well and make it a loving experience for the kids. On the other hand, it can be negative if parents are constantly fighting and not getting along.

Austin Brian on parenting five kids

According to Hollywood Life, he also talked about his experience as a parent to his five children from three different relationships. He welcomed his most recent child, Zane Walker, with Sharna Burgess in June 2022. Megan has moved on and is now in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. Brian explained during the show, “I’ve learned having five kids, is different with every single child because every single one is a different person,” he added, “You have to figure out the methods that work the best for that person and will serve them the best. We have three kids in the house that are all about a year and a half apart and they’ve all been raised virtually the same way and they couldn’t be more different from each other. They’re absolutely different people.”

Sharna, Brian's partner, also mentioned that co-parenting is going well for everyone involved. She said, "Again, it is always about the kids and what’s best for them. Sometimes, we are able to do things together.”

