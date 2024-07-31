'We Could Play The Album': Nelly Furtado Shares Thoughts On Potential Las Vegas Residence With Timbaland

Nelly Furtado, the Grammy Award-winning singer, is gearing up for an exciting new chapter in her career. She is collaborating with Timbaland, her longtime musical partner, for a special series of events in Las Vegas. They plan to bring their hit album Loose to life on stage in this vibrant city. Known for their iconic songs and unique styles, Nelly Furtado and Timbaland are preparing to offer fans an unforgettable experience in Las Vegas.

Nelly Furtado Excited for potential 'Loose' Vegas show with Timbaland

In an exclusive interview with NME, Furtado, 45, expressed her excitement about performing Loose in its entirety during a residency. The album, released in 2006, was a smash hit, with songs including Say It Right, Maneater, and Promiscuous. Loose, which was recently certified 3X platinum in the United States, continues to resonate with listeners around the world because to its blend of Furtado's inimitable vocals and Timbaland's characteristic beats.

"I think it would be really fun for Timbaland and I to do a Vegas residency of 'Loose,'" Furtado shared with NME. "We could play the album from beginning to end, because I do think it captures the world we were in at the time."



Las Vegas residencies are now very popular for music stars to perform their greatest hits live. Furtado and Timbaland, who have worked together on many hit songs over the years, like their recent success "Keep Going Up" with Justin Timberlake, view this as a chance to connect with their fans again and honor their musical legacy.



"We didn’t want it to sound perfect. We wanted it to sound real," Furtado explained. "The idea was [to lay] my trippy, melancholic, bittersweet melodies and lyrics over Tim’s heavy beats and make a dreamy type of mix within that."



Beyond the excitement of a potential residency, Furtado is gearing up for the release of her first album in seven years, titled 7, scheduled to debut on September 20. She credits her 20-year-old daughter, Nevis, who served as an A&R on the new album, for helping to shape its direction and maintain her artistic integrity.



"She’d literally be like, 'Mom, why are you using auto-tune on this song?' You think it sounds cool but it doesn’t," Furtado shared with NME, highlighting her daughter's candid feedback and influence.



Furtado talked about how "Loose" was made, saying it was deliberately not perfect to express genuine feelings better than a perfect sound.

Nelly Furtado's journey to 7 and Las Vegas residency with Timbaland

7 is a special album for Nelly Furtado because it reflects her personal journey. Since her last album in 2017, she has been a mother to two children, which changed her life in a big way. Even though she took a break from making music, she found a new sense of purpose and creativity. Nelly was inspired by the lively feeling of performing live on stage, and this influenced the sound and vibe of her new songs. 7 shows how her life experiences and passion for music have shaped her latest work.



"Something told me I needed to get back in," Furtado revealed. "I knew I wanted to make an album that reminded me of the vibes and energy you get at a soundcheck when you hear your voice coming back at you loud from the speakers."

Nelly Furtado's upcoming Las Vegas residency marks a big new step in her career. It shows how much she loves music and performing, especially with her longtime partner, Timbaland. She wants to create a special experience for her fans, making it memorable and exciting. During the shows, she'll celebrate the music she's known for, showing how it's impacted people over the years. This residency also reflects how she's grown as an artist, always finding new ways to express herself through music.



In the entertainment world, where innovation meets nostalgia, Nelly Furtado and Timbaland are prepared to create magic once more, proving that great music transcends time and place

