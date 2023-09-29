'We couldn't have been less inspired and less creative': Billie Eilish's revelation behind What was I made for? Barbie song

In the world of music and innovative expression, there are moments when a concept appears as elusive as a capturing megastar. Billie Eilish, the musical sensation, recently shared the interesting backstory of her music, What Was I Made For? from the Barbie film soundtrack. It's a tale of innovative drought becoming an inventive hurricane.

Billie's confession about the songwriter-producer

"We wrote it in a period of time where we couldn't have been less inspired and less creative," Billie candidly confessed about the songwriting procedure, told Allure. Alongside her brother and longtime collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, they launched into this creative adventure with doubts looming. That day we were making stuff and were like, We've lost it. Why are we even doing this?' And then those first chords occurred, and 'I used to float / Now I simply fall down' came out, and the song wrote itself.

The magic passed off once they wrote the outlet traces of the track within the first 10 minutes. Their source of thought? The adventure of self-discovery that Margot Robbie's Barbie undertakes in the movie. Eilish defined, We wrote maximum of the music without considering ourselves and our own lives, however considering this man or woman we had been stimulated by using.

Billie Eilish realized that the song was about her feelings and experience

Something brilliant occurred over the path of some days. Eilish said "A couple of days went by, and I realized it was about me. It's everything I feel. And it's not just me — everyone feels like that, eventually."

What Was I Made For? has acquired substantial acclaim considering its release as part of the star-studded Barbie movie soundtrack, which additionally boats tracks from musical luminaries like Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, and Ryan Gosling who plays Ken in the movie. The tune's effective resonance has even sparked discussions of it being a capability for the Best Original Song Oscar, an honor Eilish and O'Connell formerly claimed for writing the title track of the James Bond movie No Time to Die in 2022.

