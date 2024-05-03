Bridgerton Season 3: Nicola Coughlan Reveals About Breaking 'Furniture' During A S*x Scene

When thinking about Bridgerton, one's mind might not immediately go to the elegant musical arrangements or the fancy layers of clothing. Instead, it's the passionate encounters that often steal the show, leaving viewers enchanted by the romance.

Now in season 3, get ready for Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington to steal the spotlight. Played by Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, they go from being friends to falling in love over eight episodes.

Nicola Coughlan gushed about sex scenes in Bridgerton Season 3

Recently, Nicola spilled some secrets about filming their sex scenes. They got so into it that they accidentally broke some furniture! Nicola told Entertainment Weekly, "We did break a piece of furniture while doing one [sex] scene," she added, "It's a little bit like a stunt in which they're like, 'Okay, we're gonna do this, this, and this'."

Luke asserted it felt safe on set to try different things, even if it led to some laughs and broken props. He told ET, "It felt like a really safe space. There were moments where we could explore the scene and try it different ways and that ended up in a piece of furniture getting broken." Newton added, "We just laughed. And then, I think Nicola spoke, like in her Irish accent, and I thought, it would have been so special — I mean, maybe it will be in the final cut, us breaking into laughter — because I think that's quite Colin and Pen, as well. So, it would be nice."

Nicola noted that she wasn't too nervous because they had been friends for a long time. She said, “Luke and I actually had a lot of say in what we wanted to do and we kind of had ideas about how we wanted things to play out, which was great, ’cause we really felt like we were in control.” She added, "It’s a spicy one. It’s a lot of the stuff from the books that the fans expect."

Luke also shared with the outlet that their friendship made filming intimate scenes easy. He joked that sometimes you forget millions of people will see it, but as an actor, he feels confident.

Bridgerton season 3 starts streaming on Netflix on May 16, 2024, with four episodes. Then, four more episodes will be released on June 13th. So, get ready for more romance, drama, and maybe a few laughs along the way!

