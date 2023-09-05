‘We did it, and it became something’: When Leonardo DiCaprio revealed Kate Winslet and he worked on USD 2.2 billion movie as an ‘experiment’

One of the most famous sequences in Titanic is Leonardo DiCaprio in a tux and tail standing atop a large staircase in front of a clock, turning and extending his hand to Rose, played by Kate Winslet. And, Winslet was unquestionably stunning in her performance as Rose. Her chemistry with Leonardo was incredible, leaving viewers in awe of the two of them. Titanic is one of the best films of all time, and a cinegoer can't imagine anyone who could have done justice to Jack and Rose's love tale other than DiCaprio and Winslet. However, DiCaprio acknowledged in 2016 that Kate Winslet and he did the film as an experiment. Who would have anticipated that an experiment would turn out to be so beautiful and record-breaking?

Leonardo DiCaprio reflected on his experience filming Titanic alongside Kate Winslet and discussed how the part changed his career. In an interview with Deadline in 2016, the Titanic actor stated why the 1997 James Cameron film was an experiment for him and his co-star.

He said, "Titanic was very much an experiment for Kate Winslet and me. We'd made all of these independent films. I admired her as an actress, and she told me, 'Let's do this together; we can do it.' We did it, and it turned into something we could never have predicted."

DiCaprio, who was only 22 years old when Titanic was released, said that he didn't realize the scope of the project at the time. "'Do you realize how big of a movie this is? 'Yeah, it's big,' I said. It's a big movie. They're like, 'No, no, no. ' No, it's the largest movie ever,' she says, and I'm like, 'Well, what does that mean?' I knew there was an expectation for me to do something at that point, and I knew I had to get back to what my intentions were from the beginning."

DiCaprio admitted that he could have gotten any part he wanted after Titanic, but he's always wanted to produce different movies. He said, "By then, I knew exactly what kind of films I wanted to do. I used [my fame] as a blessing, making R-rated movies and different kinds of movies and taking a chance on things I wanted to act in. People would want to fund those films right now. That was something I'd never had before the Titanic."

Leonardo DiCaprio was recently spotted enjoying ice cream over Lionel Messi’s game

The internationally recognized actor Leonardo DiCaprio kept a low profile as he watched the Herons defeat MLS rivals LAFC 3-1 from the stands. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner caught the interest of Hollywood's A-Listers, with celebrities flocking to see him play.

Despite his best efforts to blend in with the crowd at BMO Stadium, the Titanic and Wolf of Wall Street legend's meal selection gave him out. The Oscar winner was seen eating an ice cream stick during the second half, with Vice City already up 2-0.

DiCaprio tried to fit in by wearing his normal baseball cap and sunglasses, but it was futile. At the very least, the 48-year-old megastar looked completely ignorant that he was being recorded by Apple TV cameras. This was not however the first time the Los Angeles native had been photographed watching a game in recent memory.

Leonardo DiCaprio, on the other hand, was most recently seen in the 2021 film Don't Look Back. The actor will soon be seen in Killers of the Flower Moon, which will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. The film will be released on October 20, 2023.

