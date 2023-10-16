'We did squad...': When Barbie star Margot Robbie confessed she 'hung up the tattoo gun' after 'few mishaps'

Numerous Hollywood movies are crafted with unwavering commitment, tireless efforts from dedicated crews, and pushing their limits to deliver top-notch content to fans. Yet, beyond the camera, actors and the entire crew engage in funny antics that create unforgettable memories during the filmmaking process. Such was the case with the exceptionally talented and stunning actress Margot Robbie .

During a guest appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show, she delighted viewers with a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes moments from the making of Birds of Prey.

Here’s what Margot Robbie confessed…

In 2020, Margot Robbie graced The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, delighting the audience with intriguing insights into the making of Birds of Prey. During her chat with Jimmy, she confessed to lacking formal training in tattoo art but revealed her unconventional approach: she had purchased a tattoo gun on eBay.

In her downtime, while filming the initial Suicide Squad movie, she transformed herself into "Harley's Tattoo Parlour," playfully tattooing her fellow cast members with the word "SKWAD," a reference to the Squad. Notably, she also etched the "SKWAD" tattoo onto Will Smith .

Margot Robbie on hanging up with the tattoo gun

While discussing the tattoo she had applied to her fellow cast members, Margot Robbie also disclosed that her own tattoo was on her foot, remarking, "I did it myself, but I've since retired from using the tattoo gun. I had a few mishaps, and I realized it was best to quit."

Margot also recounted an incident in which she attempted to tattoo a friend but it didn't go as planned. "I was in the process of tattooing my friend's back," she went on to explain. "Another friend had sketched it out with a ballpoint pen, and then I proceeded to ink it in as a tattoo. However, when I revealed the finished work to her, she reacted with surprise, saying, 'Oh, I had no idea this is what I was getting.' Yikes! That's certainly not the feedback an aspiring tattoo artist wants to hear after completing permanent artwork” she added.



Robbie didn't disclose the specific design, but she continued, saying, "I was like, 'Oh my, what did you think you were getting?' She responded, 'It doesn't matter, I like it anyway.' Margot further added, Fortunately, she was understanding, but someone who wasn't too thrilled was her mother. The next day, at the wedding where she served as one of the bridesmaids in a backless dress, her tattoo was red, raw, and scabbing.

Margot also disclosed that her friend approved of the tattoo, but her mother was furious with her. These amusing incidents that Margot shared added an extra layer of humor and made the episode even more unforgettable, eliciting laughter from fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Robbie was last seen in the Summer hit, Barbie. She played the role of the iconic plastic doll.

