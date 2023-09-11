'We didn't hook up that night': When Jana Kraner revealed Chris Evans didn't call her back post her 'asparagus walk of shame'

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship became public knowledge thanks to some Halloween pumpkins and a report on Page Six. But did you know that before Alba, Chris Evans also dated Jana Kramer? Yes, that's right! And that ended in a pretty funny way. Here’s what happened.

Jana talked about the asparagus walk of shame

During her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast (via E! News), Jana casually dropped the bombshell that she "went on a few dates" with Chris over a decade ago. She said, “He wasn’t Captain America, but he was, like, the heartthrob cutie.…I can’t remember how many dates it was. I remember the last date.”While she couldn't recall the exact number of dates they had, the last date was quite memorable. Here’s what Jana said.

On this fateful last date, Chris invited Jana to his house, where she met some friends from Boston. However, the night took an unexpected turn. Jana, unknowingly, had eaten a bunch of asparagus, leading to a somewhat awkward bathroom situation. She recalled, “The last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went with asparagus pee,” she mused. “We didn’t hook up that night. He stayed up late with his friends, and then [in] the morning, I did the asparagus walk of shame out of his house. I never heard from him again.”

ALSO READ: 'I don't like who I am': Sister Wives star Kody Brown on facing his darkest parts and 'just be the devil'

Chris Evans has tied the knot with Alba Baptista

Fast forward to the present, Chris Evans is officially off the market! He recently tied the knot with Alba Baptista in an intimate ceremony held at their Boston-area home in Massachusetts. The wedding was kept top secret, with guests signing non-disclosure agreements and surrendering their phones.

Among the select attendees were some of Chris's Marvel co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner. The couple's relationship became public in November 2022 when a source revealed they had been dating for over a year. Described as deeply in love, they have garnered the support and admiration of family and friends. While their relationship remains largely private, Chris has openly expressed his affection for Alba Baptista on social media a few times.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m not trying to have bad blood or anything’: Julia Fox plans to tread 'lightly' on relationship with Kanye West in memoir