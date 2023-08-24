'We didn't know that we were broke': Jason Derulo reveals his history with poverty and how he had sugar water for food

In a candid conversation with actor Dax Shepard, world-renowned singer Jason Derulo shared his incredible journey from extreme poverty to achieving fame and success. Born into a challenging financial situation, Derulo's childhood was marked by resilience and determination.

ALSO READ: Jason Derulo faces backlash for his performance at NFL's TikTok tailgate

Jason Derulo's Humble Beginnings

Hailing from Florida and the child of Haitian immigrants, Jason Derulo's early life was defined by the hardships his family faced. Despite their financial struggles, Derulo's parents managed to provide a modest life that shielded him and his brother from the harsh realities of poverty. However, behind the scenes, they were sometimes forced to resort to creative measures to alleviate hunger, such as drinking water mixed with sugar before bed to stave off their hunger pangs.

A Glimpse into Derulo's Upbringing

Reflecting on his upbringing, Derulo revealed that his parents frequently quarreled about money, leaving a lasting impression on him. Despite these challenges, he held onto a strong belief that he could make a difference and change his family's circumstances. Even as he found success, financial issues persisted, showcasing the complexity of his journey.

Advertisement

Derulo's parents' immigrant background and their journey from "the bottom" played a significant role in shaping his perspective. The family lived in a small house, sharing one bedroom until his sister improvised a sleeping space in the living room out of necessity. This upbringing instilled in him a deep appreciation for the opportunities available in the United States, ultimately fueling his determination to overcome obstacles.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Deepika Padukone walks past American singer Jason Derulo at Mumbai Airport; Did you notice?

Money, Fame, and Happiness

Despite amassing an estimated net worth of $16 million, Derulo emphasizes that material possessions do not equate to happiness. He believes that genuine contentment arises from pursuing one's passions and finding joy in the things they love. Money, he explains, provides freedom but not true happiness. His perspective highlights the importance of prioritizing personal fulfillment over mere financial gain.

Derulo's Journey

Jason Derulo's journey is a testament to the human spirit's resilience in the face of adversity. From drinking "sleep water" to easing hunger to becoming a successful artist, his story encapsulates the American dream. It's a reminder that with determination, hard work, and a positive outlook, anyone can overcome their circumstances and achieve greatness. Derulo's experience also teaches us that real happiness stems from pursuing our passions and embracing the opportunities life presents.

ALSO READ: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard thrown out of Boston airport after camping in front gate; read DEETS