Working with Selena Gomez is not tricky at all, as was not expected by her Only Murders In The Building co-stars. Steve Martin and Martin Short, who take on as Charles-Haden Savage and Oliver Putnam respectively in the Hulu series opened up about their growing friendship with Selena Gomez after they first met her in OMITB Season 1 amid COVID times.

As filming for the fourth season of OMITB takes pace, so does the co-stars’ praise for the Disney alum. Martin divulged how clueless he was about Gomez’s professionalism whereas Short spoke of their ever-blooming friendship.

Steve Martin and Martin Short reflect on friendship with Selena Gomez

Ever since Only Murders In The Building went on air in August 2021, the series has explored the developing bonds between the compelling trio of Gomez’s Mabel Mora, Short’s Oliver Putnam, and Martin’s Charles-Hayden Savage. After having worked for three years now, Gomez’s senior co-stars showered praises for her work ethic, aura, and everything else.

"We didn't really know Selena, we didn't know what we're getting into. I knew she has a fabulous personality, she's very smart. But she is never late," Martin, 78, told People on Tuesday, April 30. He was particularly impressed by the Same Old Love singer's professionalism and humility on set.

Whereas, Short, 74, gushed about their friendship growing “deeper and deeper and deeper.” The Emmy-winning actor shared: “She is so lovely as a human, she's so remarkable as a talent, and she just has an aura and this lovely spirit." Later, he confessed to worrying that Selena might turn out to be “a pop princess nightmare” ahead of filming Season 1. Luckily, she was just the opposite.

Their great friendship behind the scenes complements the true-crime podcast-loving trio’s lively bond on-screen. Short and Martin, on the other hand, have remained great buddies for 40 years, with individual wide-spanning careers in the show business.

Steve Martin teases Only Murders In The Building Season 4 might be the best

Steve Martin teased in a recent interview that OMITB Season 4 is set to “be one of our best seasons.” Season 3 had a shiny roster of actors cast including Meryl Streep, Jane Lynch, and Paul Rudd. However, the five-time Grammy winner teased the upcoming season will be even more “star-studded.” “I'm going to say we're about halfway through, and we are really enjoying this season,” Martin told People.

Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger with Jane Lynch’s Sazz Pataki’s getting shot. Therefore, the new season will follow the trio’s investigation into Pataki's murder, who played Martin’s Charles-Haden Savage’s stunt double, and the motive behind it.

Other new cast members include notable actors Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Molly Shannon along with veteran stars Michael Cyril Creighton, Jackie Hoffman, Teddy Coluca, Amy Ryan, Cara Delevingne, and others.

Earlier in March, Selena Gomez put up an Instagram story of a bouquet of roses gifted to her by her OMITB co-stars, Martin and Short. "We're so happy to be back with you, love, Steve and Marty," the note read.

All three seasons of Only Murders In The Building is available to stream on Hulu.

