'We Didn’t Want It To End': David Henrie Shares Thoughts On Emotional Wizards of Waverly Place Reunion With Selena Gomez

David Henrie and Selena Gomez are about to bring back the magic to Disney Channel. They have both dropped hints for years that they might reunite on screen and now that it is actually happening, both the stars and fans of the show are preparing for emotional waterworks.

In January 2024, they announced that the much-awaited revival of Wizards of Waverly Place will be premiering on Disney Channel. With Justin played by David Henrie and Selena Gomez as the lead characters reprising their roles, the highly-anticipated show entails some "touching scenes" that would bring back the nostalgia as per Henrie. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is the title of this upcoming sequel.

David Henry shares emotional filming moments of Wizards of Waverly Place reunion with Selena Gomez

Speaking with US Weekly, David Henrie said, "We didn’t want it to end. It was great." He talked about how it felt natural to reunite with Gomez even though Wizards of Waverly Place had ended its four-season run in 2012. The actor emphasized the feeling as if nothing had changed. Some scenes have been singled out by him which he said were particularly emotional and would resonate with longtime fans.

Marveling at the beauty of the career-defining show, Henrie, now aged 34, said to the outlet, "We have a couple scenes that I think will choke up the original fan of the original show, and they’re really touching, and they went really well." He expressed his excitement for the fans of the show to see what they have created.

Henrie did not shy away from praising his Disney Channel sister Alex Russo. He praised Selena's evergreen wit and skillset which has only improved over time, according to him.

All about the Wizards of Waverly Place reunion starring David Henrie, Selena Gomez, and more

The Rare beauty mogul, who once used to be the iconic Alex Russo, is set to reprise her role in the first episode of the revival while being an executive producer for the project. Gomez along with Jake T Austin, David DeLuise, Maria Canals-Barrera, and Jennifer Stone starred in the original series which aired between 2007 to 2012.

Jerry Russo who is a father to Alex and Justin will be played by David DeLuise once again. Henrie expressed delight in working once more with his TV dad.

For the unversed, in the new series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Selena's Alex Russo follows up on Henrie’s character Justin Russo years after their original series ended. The new show has Justin playing a parent figure like Henrie himself does at home together with his wife Maria Cahill.

They have three children, Pia who is five years old James, three years old, and Gemma who is twenty-three months old. Although Justin loves being a parent and working at a school - it’s like the same Justin but with some elements from his past and big questions are introduced right from the first episode.

A major issue is how Justin lost his powers since at the end of the first series he became Headmaster of WizTech. Henrie said that maybe he did not choose to give up his powers, encouraging fans to see the pilot as well as its subsequent episodes in order to find out more. In other words, 'everything is not what it seems.'

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is set to release in 2024.

