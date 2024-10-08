‘We Don't Hear Cut’: Andrew Garfield Recalls Getting Carried Away When Filming Intimate Scene With Florence Pugh In We Live In Time

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh didn’t hear their We Live in Time’s director yelling cut because they were too engrossed in filming an intimate scene. The film deals with intense themes of love, life, and death, requiring the actors to surrender to their characters' emotions. Garfield admitted that it was awkward initially, but once they caught the rhythm, they became supportive of each other’s impulses and went with the flow.

The Amazing Spiderman actor and Pugh portrayed married couple Tobias and Almut in the upcoming decade-spanning romantic drama. The scene in question was a tender moment between the couple, which required them to be intimately close. In the footage from one of the film’s New York screenings, Garfield recalled the initial awkwardness between the leads.

“How’s this? May I kiss you now? You don’t have to, even though we’re pretending to be married,” he said while imitating his demeanor, which inspired a roar of laughter from the audience. The Tick Tick Boom actor added that Pugh was excellent at cutting the awkwardness with her laughter.

“She would just laugh at me because she’s very confident in her body and her sexuality and her being. Florence is Florence,” he said. So when they had to film a “very intimate, passionate sex scene,” the actors got carried away. They initially stuck to the choreographed scene, but as it progressed and became more passionate, they winged it.

Advertisement

“And we go a little bit further than we were meant to just because we don't hear 'cut',” he noted. Garfield added that he and the Dune actress had created a safe space which made them want to push boundaries for better outcomes. “We’re kind of like, ‘Okay let’s go to the next thing and the next thing and we’ll let this progress,’ ” he added.

At a certain point, they both realized that the take was a bit too long. Garfield recalled looking up and seeing that the camera operator wasn’t filming them anymore. “I look up, and in the corner is [the cameraman] and our boom operator. [He] has the camera by his side and is turned into the wall,” he recalled.

We Live in Time will hit the theaters on October 11 in the States and January 1 in the UK.