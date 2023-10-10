‘We don’t need all six of you': Revisit the time Jennifer Aniston revealed Warner Bros. threatened to fire two of the cast members

Jennifer Aniston rose to fame with the sitcom FRIENDS that aired on television from 1994-2004. Along with Aniston, the show featured Courtney Cox , Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc . Back in 2021, the much-loved cast got together for Friends: The Reunion where the members spoke about memories and anecdotes from when they filmed the show. Aniston opened up on multiple occasions regarding how the six actors negotiated their salaries. While they were shut down by Warner Bros executives while they were younger, they later managed to get themselves a good deal.

Jennifer Aniston revealed there was a threat of firing cast members while filming FRIENDS

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Murder Mystery actress revealed how they had tried to renegotiate their salaries while younger and the Warner Bros. executives had threatened to fire them. She shared, "We really did have so much fun together. I remember that was one of the things when we were young and dumb and renegotiating, one of the [studio’s] threats was, ‘Well, we don’t need all six of you. We can do this with four of you.’ We were like, ‘What? You can? You can get rid of Rachel or Joey or who?’ Then it was like, ‘No they can’t, wake up.’”

Jennifer Aniston disclosed details of the negotiations between FRIENDS cast and producers

In a separate interview with The Morning Show, she revealed, “I’m aware that I have had a pretty easy time in terms of my experience in the business. But even back on Friends, it wasn’t so much about women being paid the same as men - some of the women were being paid more.” She also added, “[The negotiations were] more about, ‘We’re doing equal work and we all deserve to be compensated in the same way.’ I wouldn’t feel good going to work knowing someone was getting x amount and I was getting something greater.”

People Magazine reported that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer agreed to take a pay cut so that all the cast members were paid the same amount. They also reported that in season 9 and 10 of the show, the six actors were paid a million dollars per episode.

