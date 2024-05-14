'We Had A Good Time': Ryan Reynolds Reveals How He Managed 4 Kids While Blake Lively Was Away On Trip

While we all know Ryan Reynolds from his on-screen and comic roles, his kids might have a gentle experience with him. The Deadpool star recently opened up about the moments he shared with his kids. Reynolds and his young ones had some fun together, and here’s a bit about the quality time the family had while their mother, Blake Lively, was out on a trip.

Ryan Reynolds and the kids

Mothers do deserve a vacation, especially a mom who looks after four children. But when this vacation comes, daddies are the ones left in charge. However, the Free Guy actor seems to be great at performing daddy duties.

While appearing on TODAY, Ryan Reynolds spilled a few beans about his hilarious dad-duty stories.

"You know, single dad. I’m a Reba McEntire song. Single dad, doing it all. Yeah, just doing it for them, right?" the IF actor said when Hoda Kotb asked what it was like to look after the kids when Blake Lively was on a trip.

The Hitman's Bodyguard actor then described how he kept the four children occupied by taking them to the park and telling them, "Mommy left when they were young."

“Surprisingly, you get a lot of action that way,” he joked.

He further stated that they had fun together and “we had a good time. No one died, which was nice,” also comparing his experience to “a zoo! Like, you just surrender, right? You just surrender 24/7."

Talking about the youngest and fourth kid, the Green Lantern actor said, "When we had our fourth, I was so happy because I always wanted to make sure we had someone on hand to give me strep throat. And now we've recovered."

Did Taylor Swift reveal the name of the fourth kid?

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively recently welcomed their fourth baby in February 2023. The couple, who already share three daughters, has not yet revealed the name of their new blessing, however, fans and followers think that Taylor Swift might have just revealed it.

The Shallows actress, Taylor Swift, and Reynolds seem to hold a great bond, as the three have been spotted multiple times together in recent times. In fact, it wasn’t the first time Reynolds was left on parenting duty, but in February, when his wife was accompanying Swift during an NFL match of Kansas City Chiefs.

With the launch of The Tortured Poets Department, Swifties have been wondering if the singer had revealed the name of Reynolds' fourth child somewhere within her album, as their other kids' names are already present throughout her lyrics.

Talking about which, Reynolds again dealt a blow to the rumors in his own way.

“We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be,” he joked.

