'We Had Long Talk'; Abbey Lee Shares Backstory Of Filming Intimate Scenes In Kevin Costner's Film Horizon: An American Saga

Abbey Lee recently revealed her experience filming intimate scenes in Kevin Costner's latest epic Western film, Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1. In the movie, Lee has depicted the role of Marigold, Costner's character Hayes Ellison's love interest.

The Australian actress shared that her co-star made sure she felt "comfortable" and safe while filming the intimate scene in the movie. She said that Costner was careful about that, and before shooting them, they had a "long" conservations about it.



Abbey Lee on filming intimate scenes in Horizon: An American Saga

Abbey Lee recently spoke to PEOPLE and told the outlet how Kevin Costner, who is not only starring but has also directed their latest epic Western film, Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1, made sure she felt "really comfortable" filming intimate scenes in the movie.

As per the outlet, Lee has portrayed the character of Costner's love interest, Marigold, and at one point in the film, the two had an intimate scene. The actress addresses that scene and mentions the Let Him Go movie actor was "very sensitive" about that, noting that he made sure she was "really comfortable." The Mad Max: Fury Road actress further shared that before filming those scenes, she and Costner "had a long talk about it beforehand."

She said they discussed how he would shoot the intimate scene, noting that he assured her that "there would be nothing graphic." Lee emphasized that discussing the details of the scene ensured that everyone involved felt "safe and comfortable," noting that they had "those conversations."



Abbey Lee shared what intrigued her to play the character of Marigold

In an interview with ScreenRant, Abbey Lee details what initially intrigued her to play the role of Marigold alongside Kevin Costner in Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1. Lee told the outlet that she was "fascinated" about depicting this role because her character "was this woman who was like bursting to be free and desperate to be independent and live a really full life."

The actress mentioned that Marigold existed in a time that didn't allow women to have those experiences, adding that there were rules set in place and even their clothing, like "corsets," was "incredibly uncomfortable" to wear, which women wore all day. She noted that's what "excited" her, and she was eager to explore someone who "felt caged," even though she was so "desperately wanting to be free."



Meanwhile, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 is now available in theaters. The movie stars Kevin Costner, Danny Huston, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Jena Malone, Michael Angarano, and Abbey Lee, among more actors.