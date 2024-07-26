‘We Had Many Conversations’: Prince Harry Reveals He Spoke To Queen Elizabeth About Going Up Against Tabloids Before Her Passing

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Prince Harry always adored his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and cherished the bond they possessed. During a new interview for ITV's documentary Tabloids on Trial, which premiered on Thursday, July 25, Prince Harry spoke about winning his phone hacking lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) in December 2023, among other legal battles he has tackled.

The Duke mentioned that he had several conversations about going up against the tabloids with the late Queen Elizabeth before her death on September 8, 2022, at age 96. "We had many conversations before she passed; this is very much something she supported. She knew how much this meant to me," Harry said in the documentary. "She is up there going, 'See this through to the end,' without question," he added.

Prince Harry and His Connection with Lawsuits

Being a member of the royal family often comes with unwanted attention and legal battles, as is the case with Prince Harry. In 2019, he filed a lawsuit against MGN (Mirror Group Newspapers), alleging that his phone voicemails were hacked using unlawful information-gathering methods. MGN denied the allegations.

According to PEOPLE, following a December ruling, an MGN spokesperson stated: "We welcome today's judgment that gives the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago."

Advertisement

The statement continued, "Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologize unreservedly, have taken full responsibility, and paid appropriate compensation."

Prince Harry expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, saying, "Today is a great day for truth as well as accountability," in a statement read by his lawyer, David Sherbourne, outside the court.

"I’ve been told that slaying dragons will get you burned. But in light of today’s victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press — it’s a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues," he added.

Prince Harry still has two ongoing civil cases against the publishers of The Mail and The Sun, both of which deny the unlawful information-gathering claims.

ALSO READ: Is Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Making Changes To Their PR Team? Here’s What Reports Reveal

Prince Harry on how fight against the tabloids has caused a rift between his family

In the documentary Harry & Meghan, an outstanding six-part series, Harry also discussed how his fight against the tabloids has played a major role in causing an unnecessary rift with his family. "That's a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press," the Prince added.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Prince Harry spoke about the significance of addressing issues directly, expressing a desire for collective action: "I made it very clear that this is something that needed to be done. It would have been nice if we had done it as a family," he stated. He believed that in public roles, it was crucial to take actions that served the greater good, even if his motivations were personal.

Since stepping back as senior members of the royal family in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in California. The couple has continued to do their part in various charitable and social causes, underlining their commitment to public service on their terms.

ALSO READ: Will Kate Middleton Address Her Health Issues Upon Returning To Royal Duty? Here’s What Royal Sources Had To Say