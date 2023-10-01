'We had Polaroids of…': When Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet opened up about their experience starring in Dune

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, two of Hollywood's brightest young stars, once shared their insights into their experiences while working on the highly-anticipated film, Dune. In a conversation with MTV News, they delved into the challenges and joys of their roles in the weighty production.

When Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet discussed their on-set experiences while filming Dune

As the MTV News interview began, the interviewer kickstarted the conversation by inquiring about the nature of Dune and whether it was an easy project to decompress from. Timothée Chalamet , who plays the lead role of Paul Atreides in the film, began by acknowledging the intensity of the project. He emphasized the presence of substantial themes and an undeniable weightiness that permeated the film's narrative. He explained that although Dune wasn't necessarily a dark production, it wasn't a walk in the park either.

Timothée went on to share moments of levity on set, especially when Zendaya, who portrays Chani, was present. In his own words he stated, “Thank god, when Zendaya was there, then we had a lot of fun, and with the whole cast. We had Polaroids of Javier that we'd blackmail him with, of him dancing with us. Not that it was, like, some heavy shoot when Zendaya wasn't there, but you know, it was a long shoot, and the material isn't dark per se, but you know. - It's not easy,” Zendaya engaged in, affirming, “We had a great time.”

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s connection beyond film sets

Zendaya and Chalamet's friendship blossomed during their collaboration in Dune itself. Since then, they've been spotted together at numerous events and openly praised each other in interviews.

In a 2021 chat with Variety, Timothée affectionately referred to Zendaya as his "sister," saying, “She's really become a sister. I’m so grateful to count her as a partner, a sister and a friend."

Additionally, as per multiple sources, Chalamet has praised Zendaya's performance in the Dune’s sequel, calling her "incredible" and saying that she is bringing everything she brought to the first film, but in greater abundance.

Furthermore reports suggest that even Zendaya has praised Timothée Chalamet's work in Dune, saying that he is a "great actor" and that he is "really talented."

