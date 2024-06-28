‘We Had So Much Fun’: Zac Efron Reunites With Nicole Kidman In Netflix Rom-Com A Family Affair 12 Years After The Paperboy

Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman reunited in Netflix's romantic comedy A Family Affair. It's been 12 years since they first collaborated in The Paperboy. Back then, Efron portrayed a young man who falls for Kidman's character, a woman in love with a prisoner.

Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman's new lighthearted roles

Talking about their collaboration, Zac said to People, "We had so much fun doing that, but it was crazy."

In A Family Affair, the duo adopts a more comedic and lighthearted tone. Efron plays an egotistical movie star struggling with relationships. He sets his sights on his personal assistant, Joey King, and her mother (Kidman). Despite the different genres, Efron and Kidman's on-screen chemistry remains strong. "I'm still so enamored with Nicole," he said. "There's a part of me that pinches myself when I realize who I'm working with a lot."

Efron and Kidman's history made their collaboration go more smoothly. Kidman explained that having a history with someone is extremely helpful when doing this type of work. "I feel incredibly trusting of Zac." Efron expressed similar sentiments, mentioning their shared sense of safety and care. Their familiarity allowed them to easily navigate intimate scenes, which is essential in romantic comedies.

Zac Efron balancing roles and real life

While filming A Family Affair, Efron was also juggling another demanding role. He was getting ready for The Iron Claw, a wrestling sports drama. This required strenuous exercise and frequent ice baths. Efron stated that much of the prep work he did for A Family Affair ended up in the film. Director Richard LaGravanese was intrigued by the ice bath scenes and decided to include one with Joey King in the film.

Kidman, while intrigued by the ice baths, admitted she never joined Efron. She admitted that she kept saying she would, but never did. Efron joked that he kept it ready to go every day.

A Family Affair's unique script attracted Efron and Kidman

A Family Affair piqued the interest of both stars with its original NSFW title, Motherf---er. Kidman found Carrie Solomon's script refreshing and appreciated its unique perspective. She stated that it has always been the norm to have older men and younger women together. The problem is that they haven't had an equivalent from all perspectives, with women telling the stories.

Kidman praised Efron's enthusiastic participation. Kidman said that they need game men. Efron made the film because he was like, "I'm here to have fun, to play, and to very much be a part of this and be there for you," for both Joey and Kidman.

