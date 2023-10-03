'We had the same very sick sense of humor…': When Christian Bale revisited his iconic role in American Psycho, said he 'went a little of psycho' himself

Christian Bale , the iconic actor known for his transformative performances, once offered exclusive insights into some of his most memorable on-screen moments in a GQ interview. In this candid conversation, Bale revisited his iconic role in American Psycho, sharing that he "went a little psycho" himself during the filming process.

Mary Harron's belief in Christian Bale

Surprisingly, there was a time when Christian Bale struggled to secure roles in Hollywood. One such near-miss was the role of Patrick Bateman in the 2000 film American Psycho. However, the film's director, Mary Harron, fought for Bale to play the character, recognizing that “both of them have the same very sick sense of humor.” Bale expressed his appreciation for Harron's decision, as she believed in him despite other established actors expressing interest in the role.

Bale's willingness to take risks in his career was evident when he accepted the role of Patrick Bateman, despite warnings that it could be "career suicide." He embraced the challenge and brought a unique perspective to the character.

Similarly, when he took on the iconic role of Batman, he faced skepticism from those who believed he would forever be typecast as the Caped Crusader. Bale welcomed the opportunity, asserting that if he couldn't rise above such limitations, he didn't deserve the role.

Bale's transformation in Vice

In his portrayal of Dick Cheney in the 2018 film Vice, Bale's commitment to his craft was on full display. He lobbied for extended preparation time to perfect his extensive makeup, emphasizing the importance of getting it right. Despite the grueling four-hour makeup sessions, Bale relished the immersive experience of becoming the character.

Reflecting on the early days of his career, Bale revisited his first role in the 1987 film Empire of the Sun. He described it as a remarkable adventure, highlighting the opportunity to travel and work on a large-scale production with thousands of extras. This early experience shaped his perception of filmmaking and the industry.

In summary, Christian Bale's interview with GQ offers a glimpse into the actor's mindset and his approach to iconic roles. From Patrick Bateman to Batman, Dick Cheney to his early days in Empire of the Sun, Bale's dedication and willingness to take risks have defined his legendary career.

