'We Have An Opportunity': Christopher Nolan's Wife Emma Thomas Teases His Potential Next Movie After Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s work on Oppenheimer has been etched in the history of cinema. The director, with his unconventional movie scripts and highly successful ventures, has never disappointed its fans.

Recently, his wife and producer, Emma Thomas opened up to Empire about Nolan’s next possible venture. This potential project will surely hold high expectations from Nolan’s fans after the worldwide success of the 2023 released Oppenheimer.

Emma Thomas on Christopher Nolan’s next project

While teasing about the director’s next venture, Thomas told the publication, “I would say it’s very exciting. This is the moment where the possibilities are sort of limitless, we haven’t started thinking practicalities, or anything.”

While reflecting on Oppenheimer's success, Thomas added that they feel like they have an opportunity.

Thomas is much more than just being the Dunkirk director’s wife. She is a producer and a longtime collaborator with her husband. As per The Independent, she has served as a producer on Nolan’s 12 feature films.

Oppenheimer, which featured a brilliant cast including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and many more, won multiple Academy Awards including Best Picture.

Christopher Nolan on his potential future films

As per the outlet, the talented director spoke to Variety in November 2023 about his plans for projects in the future. The Interstellar director expressed, “Ideas come from everywhere.” The filmmaker added that he has done a remark and has previously made comic books and novel adaptations, and penned down original screenplays. He is open to anything.

Nolan has created history with many of his films including Interstellar, Dunkirk, and now with Oppenheimer. As per The Independent, the box office for the 2023 released film soared up to $953.8 million. Reportedly, after the film’s success, the director earned a bonus of $100 million.

It was announced in March by the UK government that the pair, Nolan and Thomas, would receive a knighthood and damehood respectively for their extraordinary work in cinema.

