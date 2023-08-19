‘We have been friends since we used to be young’, says Selena Gomez as both her and Miley Cyrus announce new song

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, the two most recognizable pop singers from the Disney era of the early 2000s, collaborated on Instagram to announce their exciting music projects. The duo, who have known each other since they were young and have a close friendship, have timed the release of their next single on the same day.

A whimsical announcement by Selena Gomez

In a heartwarming Instagram Story exchange, Selena Gomez, 31, unveiled the thrilling news: “@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day… Excited for August 25th!” Gomez's statement was accompanied by a nostalgic clip from Cyrus' popular television show, Hannah Montana, signifying the seamless fusion of their musical styles and their common past. “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” Selena captioned an image “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now. ”

Miley Cyrus recalls the past and celebrates the present

30-year-old Miley Cyrus shared the same iconic clip with a witty throwback caption. The post humorously highlighted their enduring bond, reminiscing about their TV shows — Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly Place that once captivated young audiences during the early 2000s, In the clip, “Hey, what’s up? It’s Hannah Montana. What would you like to give?” Miley's character Hannah asked while answering a call. “I’d like to give you singing lessons. Just heard your new single, ouch,” Gomez’s character replied. The upcoming musical releases serve as a reminder of their long-standing friendship. “I decided to release ‘Used to be Young’ on August 25 because this particular date historically has been important to me personally and in my career,” Miley mentioned.

As their new singles are set to make waves on August 25th, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez continue to bridge the gap between their past and present, showcasing how their friendship and artistry have stood the test of time.

