'We have decided to separate...': Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee announce divorce after almost 3 decades of marriage

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Jackman have decided to separate as per a statement the couple gave to People Magazine. For many fans, this may have come as a shock as the two have been together for almost 3 decades since all the back from 1995. They have been a rather private couple if compared to other Hollywood couples, so whatever's been going on between the duo isn't very well known by the public, which in turn made their split more shocking as it came out of nowhere for many.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Jackman announce their divorce

In a statement to People Magazine, the couple admitted that their time together has been great, but it's time for them to separate to pursue their own ways. The statement read, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage." It continued, "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth." Reportedly they claimed that the biggest priority for right now is their family. The statement read, "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness."

The couple asked for privacy as they make their way through this situation, adding, "We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives." The statement was reported signed "Deb and Hugh Jackman." They finished off the letter by saying, "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Jackman's journey

Having crossed paths in 1995 while working together on the Australian TV series Corelli, it was love at first site for Hugh. In an interview with People in 2017, he explained his first impressions of Deborra, saying, "Deb, she was a big star…I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget." Reportedly she took off her seatbelt and turned around to greet The Greatest Showman actor. To which Jackman admitted he thought to himself, "I like this girl."

Things moved fast from there for the two as they got married the very next year on April 11, 1996. Now 2 children and 27 years later, the two have finally decided to go their separate ways.

