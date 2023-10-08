‘We have spoken…’: Julie Bowen gives update on Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara’s divorce, says ‘doesn’t need Taylor Swift…’

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello filed for divorce earlier this year after 7 years of marriage. However, reportedly Vargera’s friends and family have been a huge support for her. Vergara’s Modern Family co-star, Julie Bowen has shown her full support for her on-screen step-mom. From cheering her on Instagram posts to giving heartfelt compliments at interviews, it looks like Gloria Delgado and Claire Dunphy will always have each other’s back. Find out what Bowen had to say.





Friend and Co-star Julie Bowen steps up to show support for Sofía Vergara

Regarding the situation, at the Step Up Inspiration Awards on Friday, October 6 Julie Bowen revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that her Modern Family co-star, Sofia Vergara will always have her support during her new stage of life following her divorce from Joe Manganiello. The Emmy Award winner also stated, "Her Instagram says it all, we have spoken, and she's doing great. Sofia has always had such a wonderful family that surrounds her and wonderful friends."

The two actresses have shared the screen for eleven years in the renowned series Modern Family. But even after the show ended after 11 seasons in 2020, the bond between these two showed no cracks. The Hubie Halloween actress also showed her support by commenting on an Instagram post-Vergara shared this July with the caption, ‘Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!, Bowen left a comment that read, “This is what single and [fire emoji] looks like!!!”

Vergara’s co-star cheekily said in an interview, referencing the viral sighting of Sophie Turner and Bad Blood singer hanging out at a recent NFL game together, "She doesn't need Taylor to take her to a game. She's good," Though before any Swiftie can take offense, she added, "But I'm super happy that all those other girls are going to games with T Swifty. I wish she had been around for me,” she joked and expressed her slightest wish.

Joe Manganiello decided to separate from Sofía Vergara

In July, the longtime couple said in a statement to Page Six , “We have made the difficult decision to divorce.” They continued, “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Joe Manganiello formally filed for divorce from Vergara two days after the announcement. According to the court documents that were obtained by PEOPLE , the 46-year-old stated that the couple's separation was due to "irreconcilable differences." An insider told the outlet shortly after the news broke that Vergara and Manganiello differ immensely in style and what they like to do, although during the marriage, “each tried to put the other's interests ahead of their own to make it work."

