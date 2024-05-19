'We Have To Continue Fighting': Emilia Perez Star Karla Sofia Gascon Opens Up About Championing Trans Rights Through Cannes Standout Movie

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most celebrated events in the film industry. Its importance is recognized all over the world.

During the festival, Karla Sofia Gascon, who starts in Jacques Audiard's movie titled Emilia Perez moved the audience with her as she spoke about the trans community during the event. She earned applause as the audience honored her performance in the film. Read ahead to know what she had to say about transgender people.

Sofia Gascon speaks about the transgender community

Gascon, who is a transgender actress reflected on the prejudices the trans community experiences.

She said that transgender people are subjected to insults or death threats because they exist. In Mexico, harsh phrases are used when addressing the trans community, which can be gross.

Karla said, “I think we should be taken for what we are. We have to continue fighting for our rights. We have our body and we’re allowed to change it."

Gascon expressed, referencing the trans people, that they are normal people and she thinks in the world, “you should be treated with respect.”

The actress explained that earlier it was unclear whether she would portray the role of Maritas, who is the male drug lord, before they transitioned.

The film was honored as the crowd gave it the longest-standing ovation of 11 minutes during the festival.

More on the film Emilia Perez

As per official Cannes’s website, the film’s synopsis goes, “Overqualified and undervalued, Rita is a lawyer at a large firm that is more interested in getting criminals off the hook than bringing them to justice.”

Adding, “One day, she is given an unexpected way out, when cartel leader Manitas hires her to help him withdraw from his business and realize a plan he has been secretly preparing for years: to become the woman he has always dreamt of being.”

According to the Deadline, Zoe Saldana who also features in the film said that she surrendered to the work that they needed to do. She added that each day was a brand new day to absorb everything that was thrown at them. The more Saldana surrounded herself, the more she got to know Rita’s character, in order to obtain what she wanted, what she was asked to give up.

This will be director Audiard’s seventh film at Cannes. As per the outlet, his previous films at the festival include Palm d’Or winner Dheepan, Paris, The 13th District, Rust and Bone, Best Screenplay winner A Self Made Hero, and the Grand Jury Prize winner A Prophet.

