‘We hit it off right at the beginning’: Caitlyn Jenner reveals it was ‘love at first sight’ with ex wife Kris Jenner; Details inside

Caitlyn Jenner has some of the best memories with her ex-wife, Kris Jenner. And Caitlyn is now reminiscing about her relationship with the momager. The two share two kids together, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner got married in 1991 and were together until 2015. The two then decided to part ways after a turbulent few years. But in a new interview with The Sunday Times, Caitlyn Jenner opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife, Kris Jenner.

Caitlyn Jenner recalls her relationship with ex-wife Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner is reminiscing about her relationship with her ex-wife, Kris Jenner. In a new interview with The Times, the Olympian spoke out about her past with Kris, saying that when they met on a blind date in 1990, it was love at first sight.

Caitlyn said, "We hit it off right at the beginning, and we were married after five and a half months. I was smitten with her because she was so unlike me. But, to be honest, it was love at first sight."

Caitlyn stated that before meeting Kris, she had "six years of really not even wanting to work. Kris was basically a housewife in Beverly Hills at the time and took over my business," to the point where she helped push the family into infomercials.

Caitlyn Jenner also spoke about her thoughts on singlehood

Caitlyn Jenner is single, but that doesn't mean she's ready to start dating. In the same interview with The Times, the former Olympian discussed her love life, stating that, while she's very single these days, she has no plans to find a spouse anytime soon or ever.

Jenner said, "I'm alright. I'm not even looking for a relationship; I'll never be in a relationship again. That is not something I see in my life. That is not what I am looking for.” Jenner has stated that she is not lonely. She has a vast family—so large, in fact, that she could go to somebody's house and have dinner every night of the week—and two dogs named Bertha and Baxter. She also keeps herself entertained in other ways, according to The New York Times.

She said, "I fly planes. I play a lot of golf. I raced cars for 20 years or so. Racing cars is not the best way to make money, build a career, or start a business. You do it because it's enjoyable."

The couple, who have two daughters, Kendall and Kylie, got divorced in 2013 after 22 years of marriage, two years before Caitlyn publicly came out as transgender.

