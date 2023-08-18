‘We immediately had that connection’: When Dwayne Johnson ‘fell in love’ with Priyanka Chopra and talked about sharing ‘same DNA’

Dwyane Johnson and Priyanka Chopra hit it off well when they first met, would be an understatement. In a 2017 interview, the Moana star revealed his love for the Indian actress. Johnson and Chopra were confidently signed with the same agency, and agent, which gave the duo a chance to converse with each other. Here's what happened.

Dwyane Johnson thought Priyanka Chopra would be the perfect Baywatch villain

In an interview with Now Showing in 2017, the former wrestler confessed, "I love this woman, it’s funny when she [Priyanka Chopra] came to America. She was over here, signed with our agency, with my agent, and we immediately had that connection." The actor explained he immediately got on a call with the Bollywood actress, and they "vibed" instantly.

Johnson said, "We share the same DNA, the same ambition." Not only did the 51-year-old "fall in love," the duo also wondered if Chopra can be in Baywatch. He stated, "We had this crazy idea that she would be an amazing villain on Baywatch."

Johnson went into dept about Chopra's character, Victoria Leeds, "I think in order to play a villain, the greatest of villains have this great quality and capacity and depth, and that’s exactly what Priyanka has." As per the reports originally the villain in the movie was written to be a man, but the Black Adam actor thought, "It is way cooler if we flip that over and made it a female. With Priyanka, everything is considered, every little detail is considered."

Baywatch disappointed at the box office but Priyanka impressed the critics

Baywatch made its debut in theaters on May 29, 2017. It was directed by Seth Gordon and featured Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, and Dwayne Johnson in leading roles. Even though the movie earned USD 177 million at the box office, which would categorize it as a hit, mostly the fans were left unsatisfied with the overall plotline as well as the characters, which led to the numbers taking a deep nose-dive after the opening week. It must be noted though that the movie wasn't half-bad for Priyanka Chopra as her first Hollywood movie, even when critics didn't have much good to say about the movie itself. The actress had impressed them with her acting chops, and talent. In turn, the Quantico star turned out to be the one shining light for the production.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old last appeared in a Hollywood production in 2021, with Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Resurrections. She also featured in the rom-com with Sam Heughan. The actress currently has Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba.

