'We Judge A Book By Its Covers': Tom Hardy 'Hopes' Audiences Enjoy His And Austin Butler's Film The Bikeriders

Tom Hardy recently revealed that he 'hopes' people enjoy his movie The Bikeriders. Hardy shared that the film is "cool" and has a lot to discuss after being asked what he expects the fresh audiences who don't know much about the culture and bikes will take away from the movie. In Jeff Nichols' crime drama, he plays the role of Johnny, founder of the Vandals, a Midwestern motorcycle club, alongside his co-star Austin Butler, who depicts the character of Benny.

Tom Hardy has acted in dozens of blockbuster films and has played many influential roles in his prolific career. Any fan of Hardy would know that he goes above and beyond when showcasing his acting skills and depicting his onscreen characters. Ahead of his crime drama The Bikeriders film's release, the actor recently revealed in an interview with Comic Book Resources what he expects the audience will take away from this project.

Hardy explained that while he is "not hoping anything really," he 'hopes' that fans "enjoy the film" and understand the personality of the bikers community. The Bikeriders, inspired by Danny Lyon's photo book of a 1960s motorcycle club, "captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing." Hardy told the outlet that the film is "cool" and has so much to debate about.

The outlet questioned what he expects from the fresh audiences who don't know much about the culture and bikes and what they would take away from the movie. In response, the actor explained that "when we judge a book by its covers," people often unfairly judge bikers based on superficial assumptions.

The Peaky Blinders star pointed out that people often overlook the positive qualities and strong bonds within communities like bikers. He said these individuals show "vulnerability and the softness and the generosity" in ways that might not fit typical expectations "or considered whatever normal is."

Tom Hardy on Jeff Nichols' directing style

In an interview with Screen Rant, Tom Hardy revealed how Jeff Nichols, The Bikeriders film's director, didn't just add something to the film — he was the driving force behind it. He said Nichols brought quality and a clear vision to the project, noting, "Everybody had to play their part to add value to what Jeff (Nichols) had laid down."

The actor explained that understanding the director's vision was crucial for the cast in adding value to the film and enhancing the audience's experience, noting, "Finding out" what Nichols wants is the "key" that adds value to an audience watching it."

The Bikeriders will hit theaters on June 21, 2024. Its cast includes Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Mike Faist, Damon Herriman, and Toby Wallace, among many other actors.