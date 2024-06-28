‘We Just Hit It Off’: The Bear’s Matty Matheson Reveals Unforgettable Moment Meeting Jamie Lee Curtis For First Time

Matty Matheson, the star of The Bear, recently shared that he admires a legendary actor a lot. In an interview, the actor talked about his first meeting with the legend, Jamie Lee Curtis. Know what exactly happened and how their friendship took shape.

Matty Matheson on meeting Jamie Lee Curtis

As epic as his acting skills are, he also has a similar story to tell from a big event about meeting a legendary actress.

Recently, while talking to Variety, Matty Matheson recalled a moment when he first came across Jamie Lee Curtis and had a little bit of help from the creator of the famous hotel drama series, The Bear.

Matheson stated that before the True Lies actress became a part of the show, he saw her “at the Golden Globes or something” for the first time.

He then went on to state that he was in the ballroom, also adding that the place did not have many people. Matheson then turned to creator Christopher Storer to help him with tips on how to approach Lee Curtis.

In the interview that was published on June 27, The Bear actor then recalled asking Storer if he could go and directly say hello to the Halloween actress, to which the creator replied, “For sure! Go say what’s up!” However, when he walked towards Jamie Lee Curtis, Matty Matheson recalled that she had already recognized him and said, “I know who the f** you are! Get over here!”

“We just hit it off,” stated Matheson, while calling the actress sweet, who hangs with the cast and crew very often.

The Bear stars gather for the premiere

Before the series’ Season 3 made its debut on June 26, its cast and crew were seen at Hollywood's El Capitan Theater for its premiere.

During this event in Los Angeles, the lead, Jeremy Allen White, along with Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, were also joined by Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, and more.

As per the official synopsis of the series, the latest season of The Bear will follow Allen White’s Carmy, Edebiri’s Sydney, and Moss-Bachrach’s Richie in their new adventure to “elevate The Bear.”

Season 3 of The Bear is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

