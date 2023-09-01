'We just like to hang out': Hailey Bieber reveals 'Canadian' things she does with husband Justin Bieber in his home town

Hailey Bieber has been enjoying the massive success of her latest Rhode product launch, the strawberry glaze peptide lip treatment. It sold out within minutes of its launch and is set to touch around a million sales. Hailey was recently spotted at a quick press tour and launch event in New York City, the latter of which was also attended by her husband Justin Bieber.

The model returned from a fun Mexico girls trip with Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, and Justine Skye, before getting busy with her skincare brand Rhode's latest release. This was followed by a helicopter ride and a date night with Justin. Hailey recently revealed her favorite things to do with the singer in Canada and here's what the 26-year-old listed about their preferences.

ALSO READ: 'I feel like everybody's up my a**': When Hailey Bieber talked about the aftermath of marrying Justin Bieber in 2018

Hailey Bieber reveals favorite things to do with Justin in Canada

During a conversation with Elle Canada, Hailey divulged that she loves hanging out with her husband in Canada. Justin was born in Ontario, Canada, and being a native, the 29-year-old pop star has introduced his wife to where he grew up and spent his childhood. "We wake up and go get coffees and hash browns at Tims. We have a place near Justin's family, and we like to chill and be in nature," the founder and creative director of Rhode explained.

She added that sometimes it's fun to go into the city and catch a Leafs game. "Just your regular old Canadian things," she mused. With Rhode finally releasing in Canada, Hailey revealed that she is excited it's finally happening since so many people have been asking for it to be available there. "If I could have made it happen sooner, I would have, but we really wanted to take our time and make sure that everything was in place," she disclosed.

Hailey Bieber on Rhode's aesthetic and the beauty community

Hailey further added that she is very passionate about skin care so all her products are based on that. She describes her brand's aesthetic to be chic, simple, and to the point. The media personality also talked about the beauty community being a special space. "I've found [that the people are] not competitive and really just want to support one another and lift one another up," she said and added that the bonds make the journey sweeter.

After coming back from her Mexico trip, Hailey and Kendall were spotted having dinner with Gigi Hadid. She has also been featured in the new ad campaigns for Victoria's Secret and Saint Laurent. Meanwhile, Justin was recently seen in SZA's music video for Snooze and has broken his months-long hiatus on Instagram. He has since posted several adorable pictures with Hailey including a photo where he wears a sweatshirt with her name on it.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber dons lacy red corset with leather jacket on dinner date with husband Justin, flaunts abs amidst pregnancy rumors