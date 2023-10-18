‘We just pushed each other…’: Jack Antonoff opens up about his ‘relationship’ and why he and Taylor Swift work so well together

Jack Antonoff is a singer and producer. But besides being an excellent producer and singer, he is also Taylor Swift’s bestie. Antonoff and Swift have reached heights together and have the best relationship out there. Swift is often seen crediting and appreciating Antonoff for his unmatched support. But in a turn of events, Jack Antonoff is spilling beans into his and Swift’s bond. In a recent interview with the TODAY show, Jack Antonoff revealed details about his relationship and collaboration with Taylor Swift.

Jack Antonoff talks about his relationship and collaboration with Taylor Swift

In a new interview with Today Show Jack Antonoff is shedding light on his journey through the years and his collaboration and bond with none other than Taylor Swift. When asked about his first collaboration, it was with Swift. Antonoff said, “The relationship went on and on, and we just pushed each other endlessly."

The interviewer then asked him why he and the Blank Space singer work so well together. To which Antonoff replied jokingly and said how she vacationed in Jersey Shore and how that’s a thing. After adding a lighthearted remark, he then spoke about his collaboration with the singer and said, “I don’t know if I could quantify our relationship in very productive ways about the things we agree on."

He then continued talking about his relationship and collaboration with the Anti-Hero singer and said, “The songs we like, but we’ve grown together, and she has put an immense amount of belief in me. It's powerful.”

Jack Antonoff then shared his thoughts on the viral Gateway Car video with Taylor Swift

In the same Today Show interview, Jack Antonoff spoke about his viral video with Taylor Swift during Getaway Car song making. In the clip, Swift and Antonoff are seen putting their minds together and coming up with one of the most diverse and popular bridges of all time. The lyrics they wrote together were, “Put the money in a bag, and I stole the key, and that was the last time you ever saw me."

To this, Antonoff replied on writing Getaway Car, "That video is popular for the perfect reason, which is that it is the only time in my life, the million hours I spent in studios, that a camera was ever on...when magic actually happened."

Meanwhile, Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift have worked together on four albums till now: 1989, Reputation, Folklore, and Midnights.

