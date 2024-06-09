‘We Know There Is More Story To Tell’: Max Cancels Tokyo Vice After Two Seasons, Producers CONFIRMED

HBO Max cancels Tokyo Vice, which ran for two seasons on the streaming service. The producers of the show shared the news with the audience by releasing a statement and thanking them for their unwavering response to the series. The news was dropped on Saturday, with the head of Max's original content, Sarah Aubrey, in attendance.

The creator and director of Tokyo Vice, J.T. Rodgers and Alan Poul, were also present at the conference to break the news.

What did the makers say about Max canceling Tokyo Vice?

To announce the cancellation of Tokyo Vice, a spokesperson released a farewell statement for the show, giving a shout-out to the creative team of the series while also thanking the cast members for being a part of the show’s journey.

The spokesperson shared, “From Tokyo Vice’s richly written material to the gorgeously composed shots to the lived-in performances, the care and creativity of this enormously talented cast and crew shine in every frame of the show. We thank J.T., Alan, Ansel, Ken, Fifth Season, and Wowow for their partnership on this wholly unique modern noir thriller.”

The makers, too, released a note where they shared that Max had housed the show for two seasons, and for the past five years, the platform had taken care of the smallest requirements of the cast and crew.

Rodgers and Poul added, “Over the last five years, Max has made sure we got to tell our story. They have supported us through thick and thin. Not only did they give us these two seasons, they said yes when we asked to end season one with a series of cliffhangers, and they said yes when we asked for two extra episodes so we could land the plane in the way J.T. had always envisioned.”

They further added, “We know there is more to tell. Of course, we’ll see what the future holds, but we are indeed grateful to have been able to share this story with Max until now.”

What is Tokyo Vice about?

The first episode of Tokyo Vice aired in 2022, which opened the gates for the audience to the world of crime and drama. According to the official synopsis of the show, “Jake Adelstein, an American journalist, plugs into the Tokyo Vice Police squad and descends into the neon underbelly of Tokyo.”

The show stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Keller, Ken Watanabe, and Ayumi Ito, amongst other cast members. The final episode of the show aired in April 2024, titled Endgame.

Tokyo Vice is available to stream on HBO Max.









