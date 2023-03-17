We Live in Time: Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh to share screen: Here is everything you need to know

We Live in Time: Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh will be making an impactful appearance. They will work together for the first time on a film that will be "funny, deeply moving, and absorbing."

According to Deadline, it’s been stated that Irish director John Crowley might serve as the director for the same, which is making the audience excited to see the duo.

As per the report, the We Live in Time movie may be ready to hit the floor by the end of 2024 if at all the production team starts shooting in the latter part of 2023.

It’s been reported that StudioCanal, a French film production and distribution company, is funding the upcoming motion picture We Live in Time.

Other than Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, who will be making an appearance?

Fans were in awe at Garfield and Pugh's presentation of the Best Original Screenplay award at the 95th Academy Awards. We Live in Time isn't just associated with talented actors like Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh.

As the movie has some promising names attached in addition to the MCU stars, Such as Leah Clarke and Guy Heeley, two more British actors who are prominent members of the MCU, are included in the production crew.

Future prospects of Florence Pugh and her upcoming film

Pugh, who created buzz in 2022 with "The Wonder" and "Don't Worry, Darling," will be seen setting the stage for an even bigger project in 2023.

She'll next be seen in "A Good Person," followed by "Oppenheimer" by Christopher Nolan in July and "Dune Part Two" in November.

Then, for Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts," she'll reprise her role as assassin Yelena Belova. which does look like a year where Florence won’t be having any breather time looking at her packed schedule.

Following Florence Pugh, actor Andrew Garfield will also be having a year filled with buzz.

Garfield, an award-winning actor who has walked on the superhero side,returned to the role of Peter Parker in Sony's "Spider-Man: Marvel's No Way Home" and won an Oscar for his performance as Jonathan Larson in "Tick, Tick, Boom!,"

Garfield starred in the FX limited series "Under the Banner of Heaven," for which he received Emmy and SAG Award nominations.

With leads like them, it can be said blindly that their appearance on the big screen will definitely create sound and wrap the audience's head around its plot. Though storyline or any other information has not come out.

But the cast news itself is creating so much buzz that it can be said without any doubt that this will definitely win the hearts of viewers.

