‘We’ll Meet Again’ singer Dame Vera Lynn passes away at 103

British singer Dame Vera Lynn, popularly known for her songs We’ll Meet Again and The White Cliffs of Dover, passed away at 103.

Dame Vera Lynn, British singer, who is known for her song We’ll Meet Again that became an anthem of hope in the country during the Second World War, passed away at the age of 103. Her songs like The White Cliffs of Dover, gave a voice to the hopes and fears about the conflict with Nazi Germany back in the day when British soldiers were fighting the war back in the day. According to a report by The Guardian, her family announced the passing away of the cherished singer.

During the Second World War, the singer was very popular among soldiers. She performed to people sheltering from bombing raids. Known as the singer toured for troops in Egypt, India and Myanmar, during the war. “Singing in the jungle was very hot and very sticky, which was a bit hard going. I had a little piano, which they trudged around on the back of a lorry, hoping it would survive the journeys”, she told the Guardian in 2017 recalling her experience.

England celebrated her 100th birthday in 2017, by projecting a giant image of Lynn as a young woman on to Dover’s white cliffs. A new album was also released to mark the day. Her song We’ll Meet Again recently hogged the headlines when Queen Elizabeth used her lyrics to motivate the people of England amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Paying his respect to the singer, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Dame Vera Lynn’s charm and magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours. Her voice will live on to lift the hearts of generations to come.”

