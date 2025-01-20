‘We Lost Such A Light:’ Kevin Costner Shares A Heartfelt Post Remembering Whitney Houston As He Turns 70

Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston's profound bond is something that will surely always be remembered by the fans and the actor himself. As the veteran star turned 70 years old, he took the opportunity to remember his late former co-star and close friend on social media.

Costner took to his Instagram Stories on January 18 and shared a wholesome picture, in which the I Will Always Love You singer is also featured. The picture was taken on the set of the iconic movie, The Bodyguard, in which they both shared screen space together, per People magazine.

The picture reportedly came from the I Wanna Dance With Somebody singer's Instagram account, which is now handled by her estate.

In his story on the aforementioned platform, the Dances With Wolves star wrote, “This photo reminds me of how lucky I am to be getting another birthday,” adding, We lost such a light when we lost Whitney.” Along with Costner and Houston, Ellin LaVar, who was the singer’s hairstylist for the beloved movie was also featured in the picture.

The post that Costner shared on his stories had a caption that read, “Happy birthday to Kevin Costner! A behind-the-scenes photo from The Bodyguard with Kevin, Whitney and Ellin LaVar, Whitney's hairstylist for the film.”

On his birthday, the Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter 1 actor also shared a post on his Instagram feed and shared a cute throwback picture of himself when he was a child. In it, the performer was dressed as a cowboy and had a big smile as he posed looking at the camera.

In the caption, the veteran star expressed his gratitude for the birthday wishes and revealed that it was him in the picture. Costner penned that he chased the "cowboy life just about as soon as" he could walk, and it's something that he still does. The actor concluded the caption with, “Here’s to another year of keeping our sights set on our dreams.”

