'We love a supportive hubby': Justin Bieber flaunts sweatshirt with wife Hailey's name, couple enjoys helicopter ride as fans call them 'soulmates'

Justin Bieber was recently spotted making an appearance at wife Hailey's product launch in New York and while fans were happy to see him supporting her, netizens were quick to call the singer out for his lack of effort in the dressing department. While the model was dressed to the nines, Justin kept a casual approach and donned a grey sweatshirt, crocs, and a cap.

Amidst all this chatter, the Sorry hitmaker posted pictures with Hailey, and fans were ecstatic to see him be supportive of the Rhode founder. In the picture posted by Justin, he flaunted a shredded sweatshirt with Hailey's name on it. Netizens are swooning because of the loved-up pictures. The couple was spotted on a helicopter ride and here's what we know about it.

Justin Bieber flaunts sweatshirt with wife Hailey's name

In the picture shared by Justin, after recently breaking his Instagram hiatus, Hailey is looking up at him as she lays her head on his lap. The two look cozy as they wear matching sweats and cuddle up with their dogs on a private plane. The second photo is of a smiling Hailey from the Rhode product launch. He previously also shared pictures from the strawberry donut event. Meanwhile, fans have been complimenting the duo in the comments section.

One user wrote, "What a beautiful family." Another said, We love a supportive hubby." A third felt, "the most beautiful couple ever." A fourth added, "we stan a supportive & sweetest couple !!" A fifth replied, "The name “HAILEY” on your shirt is everythinggggg." A sixth responded, "My fav family for lifeeee." While one expressed, "Stop u guys I'm cryinggggg," another commented, "Justin's IG being a Hailey fan account is everything to me."

Hailey and Justin Bieber enjoy helicopter ride after Rhode launch

The couple, who got married in 2018, were also spotted enjoying a helicopter in New York City. While Hailey was dressed in an oversized leather jacket over a mini dress with a lace hem, loafers, gold earrings, her signature B necklace, and her slim black shades. Justin, on the other hand, donned a brown collared shirt with a loose pair of cream shorts, white suede clogs, and a black cap with polka dots. The two were spotted holding hands for the outing.

Apart from the Rhode peptide lip treatment launch, Hailey recently returned from a Mexico trip with Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, and Justine Skye. She was also featured in the YSL and Victoria's Secret campaigns. Meanwhile, Justin recently appeared in SZA's music video for Snooze and has been reported to have cut ties with his longtime manager Scooter Braun.

