'We love you' - Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors show support to Angela Bassett after her Oscar loss

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors showered love on Angela Bassett after her Oscar loss, which is gaining all the praise and love from the audience. A little gesture is what makes it grand; the fact that Michael B. Jordan and Major first held the mic and addressed Angela Bassett definitely didn’t go unnoticed.

Jordan, in his baritone voice, addressed his Queen Ramonda, aka Angela Bassett, as Erik Killmonger, leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of Black Panther fans. Where he and Jonathan Majors showed comfort and support to Angela Bassett by saying "Hey Auntie, We Love You."

Angela Bassett's loss and support comment by Jordan and Major

Angela Bassett, who was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar, which went to Jamie Lee Curtis for her work in Everything Everywhere All at Once had been expected to win for her part in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the Oscars 2023, but that didn’t seem to happen.

This made Michael B. Jordan use the line "hello auntie," which his character uses to address Bassett's Queen Ramonda when they first meet in the 2018 film Black Panther, as he and Majors walked up to the podium. Before moving on to the predetermined presentation, they continued by saying, "We love you," to the actress. Which got all the praise and cheers from the audience over this statement.

Fans' reaction to this heartfelt moment

One user said Jordan and Majors "know Angela Bassett got robbed" on Twitter.

Another person posted, "Michael B. Jordan made sure he let it be known for his support for Angela Bassett."

And the other quoted and addressed the use of ‘we’ in the sentence, stating that on behalf of everyone, Michael B. Jordan told Angela Bassett, "Hello, Auntie, We Love You," on the [Oscars] stage.