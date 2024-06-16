‘We Love You, Papa’: Kate Middleton Shares New Snap Of Prince William With Their Children On Father’s Day

A Royal Father’s Day celebration!

Kate Middleton shared a heartfelt post for husband Prince William on Father’s Day with a new picture of him with their children looking over to a beach. On the joyous occasion, the Prince of Wales also shared a throwback picture with his father, King Charles!

Kate Middleton shares sweet Father’s Day snap

On Sunday, June 16, The Princess of Wales turned photographer yet again and shared a beautifully captured shot of Prince William with their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

In the picture, William faced his back to the camera while embracing her sons on one side and daughter on the other. The family stood over a small sand dune overlooking the beach. “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day G, C & L,” she wrote in the caption with the sign-off initials of each kid.

On the same day, Prince William dedicated a post to his father the Monarch of England, King Charles. “Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W,” the caption read. In the throwback picture, a smiling young William is seen playing ball with his father in a garden.

Princess Kate and Prince William attend King Chales’s birthday celebration

Advertisement

The Princess of Wales made her sensational first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis announcement. The family of five attended the Trooping the Colour in celebration of King Charles’ birthday in London at Buckingham Palace on June 15.

A day before the birthday parade, Kate took to Instagram to announce her attendance and give updates on her cancer treatment. “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she wrote in the caption. “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.”

She also thanked people for their kind messages of support and kindness and those who shared their personal success stories with her. The princess added that she would engage with people through public duties whenever she felt stronger.