'We made a mistake and poked through': Arnold Schwarzenegger recalls how doctors 'messed up' his open heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the iconic actor and bodybuilder shared a video on his YouTube channel as part of his health and fitness group, where he recounted a harrowing chapter in his life that unfolded in early 2018. It was a time when he faced an unplanned open-heart surgery, a situation that left him with a mere few months to recover and regain his peak physical condition.

When Arnold Schwarzenegger was in the middle of a disaster

The 76-year-old Schwarzenegger, known for his indomitable spirit, took viewers back to the moment he got the truth from his doctors. He recalled, "I remember when I had my open heart surgery, my third one... I was really freaking out, and I woke up all of a sudden, and the doctor was standing in front of me, and saying 'I'm so sorry, but unlike what we planned, a non-invasive surgery... we made a mistake and poked through the heart wall, and there was internal bleeding, and we had to open you up to save your life.'"

ALSO READ: 'She will probably be sick': When Arnold Schwarzenegger was surprised to see his daughter Katherine marry Chris Pratt

Schwarzenegger found himself in quite a surprising situation, and it was like a curveball that really put his resilience to the test. He knew there was no going back, so he jumped on a challenging journey of recovery. As he put it, "The bottom line is, you cannot roll the clock back... I was in the middle of a disaster… so now it's about, 'how do I get out of it?' You have to shift gears."

Arnold Schwarzenegger's series of small victories

The initial step on this arduous path to recovery was simply getting healthy enough to leave the confines of the hospital. Schwarzenegger described it as a series of small victories, starting with the monumental task of getting out of bed and taking those first tentative steps. He also shared a unique source of motivation, revealing, "I called my buddies in and said, 'You guys have to fire me up. You have to count the number of steps that I'm doing.'"

ALSO READ: Arnold Schwarzenegger drops a video doing splits on his kitchen counter; Here's how fans reacted

His unyielding determination and the strong support system around him were absolutely vital during this journey. Schwarzenegger's objective was crystal clear: he wanted to bounce back quickly and get back to his beloved pursuits of fitness and acting. He stressed the urgency, pointing out that in just three months, he had to start filming Terminator 6, a project that had experienced its fair share of delays.

Advertisement

Furthermore, in the video, Schwarzenegger gave a peek behind the scenes, showing both his vulnerable moments in the hospital and his dedicated efforts in the gym. He was on a mission to regain his strength and attributed his success to his positive mindset, a solid plan, and the crucial support system he had. So, when it was time to start filming Terminator 6, he was back in action without missing a beat.

For Schwarzenegger, exercise isn't reserved solely for actors preparing for film roles or athletes gearing up for competitions, but it's a fundamental aspect of a fulfilling life. As he succinctly put it, "It just makes you feel good, no matter what you do." Whether it's starring in a movie, writing a book, delivering a speech, or tackling any other endeavor, maintaining fitness and energy is the cornerstone of his enduring success.

ALSO READ: 'I thought he was the Terminator': When Arnold Schwarzenegger snapped at director for asking him to lift heavy phone booth for USD 98 million movie