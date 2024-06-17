‘We Need Happiness’: Jodie Turner-Smith Supports Ex Joshua Jackson's New Romance With Lupita Nyong'o

Jodie Turner-Smith recently spoke openly about her relationship with her ex-husband, Joshua Jackson, focusing on peacefully co-parenting their daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson. The 37-year-old actress spoke to The Cut on June 14 about their divorce and Jackson's new romance with Lupita Nyong'o. Turner-Smith and Jackson, who were married for over three years, have a four-year-old daughter, Juno, as per PEOPLE.

Turner-Smith filed for divorce in October 2023, claiming she and Jackson were on different paths. Despite the separation, she remains committed to a harmonious co-parenting relationship with Jackson. "I just have to do everything that I can to set Juno up to win and to peacefully co-parent with someone whom I once loved very, very much," she stated.

Jodie's support for Joshua and Lupita

When asked about Jackson's new relationship with the 41-year-old Black Panther actor, Turner-Smith responded with grace and optimism. "Good for them," she replied.

Jodie explained, "We need happiness in order to peacefully co-parent." Turner-Smith further expressed her hope that Jackson and Nyong'o are happy together, noting that their happiness will benefit their family dynamic.

She drew a parallel with another famous divorced couple, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, who are known for their amicable co-parenting arrangement. "I'm trying to get us to the Gwyneth and Chris Martin level," Turner-Smith explained.

Paltrow and Martin famously announced that they were "consciously uncoupling" in 2014, but they remained close enough to co-parent their two children.

Jodie Turner-Smith: A warrior mother

Turner-Smith revealed some endearing details about her daughter Juno's personality during the interview. She showed the reporter a video of Juno confidently responding, "Well, I want to be a warrior mother because I'm strong," when asked what she wants to be when she grows up.

Turner-Smith revealed that Juno was named after the Roman goddess Juno Sospita, who represents strength and protection. "I look at that picture often and remind myself that this is the energy I named her after," she continued, adding, "So I shouldn't be surprised that I literally have a warrior."

Despite the end of her marriage, Turner-Smith is dedicated to providing a positive and loving environment for her daughter. In November 2023, she and Jackson agreed to share physical and legal custody of Juno, with neither paying child support.

"Peace is what’s needed right now. Grace is what’s needed right now. Love, empathy, compassion," Turner-Smith said. "I'm trying to be all those things and have faith that when I'm all those things, I will see that reflected back toward me."

