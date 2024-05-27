‘We Need Respect’: Massiel Taveras Lauds Kelly Rowland After Shared Red Carpet Experience With Cannes Film Festival Security Guard

Following the-push-off incident at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet by the same security guard, Massiel Taveras acknowledged and stood by Kelly Rowland for standing up for herself. The actress took to her Instagram story and reposted articles highlighting Kelly Rowland's response to the incident.

“Queen,” Taveras commented, before writing on another post, “[We need] respect.”Despite praising Rowand, Taveras didn’t speak out about her argument with the same security guard, However, from what we know about the incident Taveras became visibly upset when the guard touched her and then shoved her as they reached the top of the stairs.

A summary of the Cannes 2024 red carpet incident

The Cannes Film Festival was filled with one of the greatest films of all time, but it was also filled with immense drama and media attention. A video went viral after Kelly Rowland was seen scolding the unidentified female staffer while walking up the red stairs to the premiere of Marcello Mio. The argument began when the guard seemingly tried to rush the actress by putting her arm on Rowland’s back.

Immediately, Rowland turned to address the guard while raising her pointer finger. A lip reader told Page Six that the “Motivation” singer said, “Don’t talk to me like that. Don’t talk to me like that. You’re not my mother. I told you not to talk to me like that.” Similarly, Massiel Taveras also faced a similar encounter with the same guard before Rowland.

What could be the reason behind Kelly Rowland's stern response?

Kelly Rowland was reportedly fed up because all the staff members were being aggressive. Following the incident, the hitmaker got emotional when recalling the heated moment at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala. “That woman knows what happened. I know what happened,” she told AP News. “I have a boundary and I stand by those boundaries.” said the actress.

She further continued, “There were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off, or told to get off. I stood my ground and she felt like she had to stand hers. But I stood my ground.”

