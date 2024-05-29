‘We Need The Power Of Prayer And Love’: When Calls The Heart Family Keeps Mamie Laverock In Their Thoughts

Mamie Laverock, who has been a part of the When Calls the Heart family, is being kept in the cast members' thoughts as she remains on life support following her five-story fall. She was moved to an intensive care unit in a Vancouver hospital following the incident. Mamie was being escorted to a balcony walkway when the unfortunate accident occurred.

Furthermore, according to a GoFundMe campaign created by her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, the actress has undergone multiple surgeries and is currently receiving life support. Laverock currently portrays the role of nursing student Rosaleen Sullivan. Moreover, her parents said that this has been one of the most difficult times of their lives.

Reactions and prayers from Mamie Laverock's co-stars

The cast of the show was equally concerned about her well-being and committed to helping raise funds, as well as sending all their good wishes. Laverock's on-screen mom, Johannah Newmarch, shared the family's GoFundMe campaign on X, writing, "I love this family, my heart is broken. It was a devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Similarly, Erin Krakow also shared a photo of the fundraiser on Instagram. The actress, who portrays the role of Elizabeth Thatcher, wrote: "I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too." The campaign was also shared by Loretta Walsh, Andrea Brooks, and Ava Grace Cooper.

Advertisement

More details about Mamie Laverock

Mamie Laverock is a brilliant actress who has achieved great success in her career. In 2015, she was honored with a Young Artist Awards win for her outstanding performance in a TV series as a recurring young actress, aged ten and under. Additionally, she received a Joey Awards win in 2014 for her contribution to a dramatic series as part of a young ensemble cast. Mamie has showcased her acting skills in various projects, including Psych, The Hollow Child, and This Means War, where she had the opportunity to share the screen with renowned actors such as Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, and Tom Hardy.

Following her fall, a spokesperson for Hallmark Media said in a statement to PEOPLE: "We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie. As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time."

ALSO READ: Mrs Doubtfire Star Lisa Jakub Says Robin Williams Was One of the First People in Her Life to Speak Openly About Mental Health

Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer gets India streaming dates; Deets inside