‘We needed that...’: Selena Gomez's long lost BFF Francia Raísa discusses their bond and public scrutiny while supporting Rare Impact Fund Benefit

Francia Raísa, the cherished friend that Selena Gomez believed she had lost indefinitely, spilled the beans about their enduring friendship. She revealed the hurdles they've had to overcome, all while standing by Selena's side amid circulating support around the Rare Impact Fund Benefit on October 4th as reported by E! News.

Francia Raísa on her long lost friendship with Selena Gomez 

While speaking to E! News amid circulating support around the Rare Impact Fund Benefit, Francia Raísa revealed the toll of hateful comments and online rumors that had her questioning her online presence reflecting on the tough times they've weathered together. She confessed, "Listen, if I didn't go on the internet, it didn't exist, but like, obviously it got to me. I got some pretty crazy comments. I had to block some people. And for a while, I just couldn't go on the internet. And then people texting me, 'Are you OK?' And like, honestly, I wasn't because we weren't in a great place. But at the same time, we needed that time apart."

Reportedly, the rumors of tension between Francia and Selena first surfaced when Selena referred to Taylor Swift as her "only friend in the industry." Francia's response on Instagram with the word "interesting" sparked speculation. But despite the initial turbulence, it was evident that they moved past any drama. As per the reports, Selena had publicly referred to Francia as her best friend, shared birthday tributes, and cleared the air about any lingering issues.

Francia Raísa and Selena Gomez (Instagram)

As per E! News, Francia Raísa even humorously emphasized the significance of their bond by saying, "Well, girl, she has a piece of my body." This is a reference to the life-saving kidney donation Francia made to Selena during her battle with lupus in 2017. She continued, “Like I said before, I don't regret it, she's my sis, and every relationship goes through its ups and downs. And I don't know why the media started following me over the summer but thank you so much because not only did it bring my friendship back together, but I got to share the new endeavors that I'm doing right now."

Francia Raísa on  Rare Impact Fund Benefit and Selena Gomez’s efforts

In addition to discussing their friendship, Francia Raísa also highlighted Selena's commendable efforts in raising awareness about mental health, especially within the Hispanic community as reported by E! News. 

She praised Selena for using her platform to break the silence surrounding mental health issues, acknowledging the persistent stigma that exists in Latinx households saying, “There's still a stigma amongst Latinx households about mental health, and I'm glad that someone with her voice, as big as it is, is out there speaking about it. It's inspired me to tell my story as well, honestly."

