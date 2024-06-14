‘We Never Dial It Down’: Shakira Opens Up On Her Approach To Motherhood

Shakira is the most loved and praised singer and dancer in the industry who still thrives and entertains people. The songstress has garnered a global fanbase and has maintained it even at the current stage in her career.

The Can’t Remember To Forget You singer’s split with Gerard Piqué shocked everyone. He allegedly cheated on Shakira with Clara Chia Marti. Fans. Her fans all over the internet discussed heavily about the couple. Now, the vocalist candidly spoke about motherhood and what she preached to her kids Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.

Shakira on Motherhood

As per people during her interview with Rolling Stone for the July/August cover story, Shakira spoke about being a mother. She said, "When we're mothers, we never dial it down." The singer added that they (mothers) can keep working, but their commitment as a mom cannot be negotiated.

The hitmaker added, “It’s difficult to achieve balance sometimes.” She continued, “How much time do you dedicate to yourself, to your work, to the children? But children always come first and what consumes us the most."

The singer further expressed that she never had to rely on herself as much as she is fighting for the “survival” of herself and her children. She expanded that her kids have seen the singer cry, laugh, celebrate, and work tirelessly.

Shakira revealed that she wants to show her kids that “life isn't linear,” which is nothing like how the people picture it in the films. She continued, “Things don't turn out the way we want them to, and you have to deal with disappointment. That's part of the human condition. It's why we're here.”

Shakira does not have time and space to date

While talking with the publication, the Whenever, Wherever vocalist spoke about dating again after her split. She expressed that she is not looking to date anyone as she does not have time or space for that.

While being candid, she said that even after her previous experiences with men, she still likes them. She wittly said, “That’s the problem.”

The singer continued that she should not like men after everything that has happened to her, adding, “But imagine how much I like men that I still like them." The vocalist spoke about the emotional trauma she suffered after she and her ex, Gerard Piqué.

