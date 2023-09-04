'We never get to meet as often': When Priyanka Chopra spoke on family gatherings including Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner

Behind the glamour, Priyanka Chopra Jonas on family, pandemic bonding, and staying resilient amidst the media spotlight

Written by Prakriti Sahu Published on Sep 04, 2023   |  03:53 PM IST  |  492
Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Priyanka reveals her close-knit relationship with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up about handling media scrutiny and rumors with a resilient mindset

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the multi-talented actress, and global icon, recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Marie Claire. In this candid conversation, Priyanka shed light on her close-knit relationship with her husband Nick Jonas' family, including Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Contrary to popular belief, star-studded couples don't get together as frequently as one might think.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas glam up as they head out amid Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner divorce rumors-PICS

Priyanka Chopra's connection with Jonas Turner

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, often referred to as one of the J-Sisters, has a heartwarming bond with her brother-in-law Joe Jonas, and his wife, Sophie Turner. Despite living just three miles apart in the bustling city of Los Angeles, the Jonas and Turner families don't get to meet as frequently as fans may assume. Priyanka reveals, "We never get to meet [Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and family] as often as the world thinks we do, but whenever we end up together, it’s a huge-a** party." These gatherings include both sets of parents, the girls, and the boys, creating unforgettable moments for the close-knit group.

Priyanka and Nick's hectic schedule

Although Priyanka and Nick's individual schedules are incredibly hectic, they managed to find a silver lining in the midst of a challenging year. Both of our schedules are so crazy individually that there was no world in which we would have ever had six months together, Priyanka shares. However, the COVID-19 pandemic brought them closer, allowing them to spend quality time together and strengthen their bond. Nick echoes this sentiment, emphasizing that the pandemic was a blessing in disguise, as it laid the foundation for a more profound connection between the couple.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas glam up as they head out amid Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner divorce rumors-PICS

Priyanka handling media scrutiny

Being a globally recognized celebrity, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is no stranger to media scrutiny and rumors. She candidly admits I am just like everyone else. In the morning when I’m driving to work or I’m having my coffee, I’m flipping through Twitter, Instagram, and the news, and when my name pops up, I’m like, Alright, what are people saying? How are we feeling? Despite the constant attention, Priyanka maintains a resilient stance, choosing not to react or let it affect her mental well-being.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra lets her hair down, cheers for Nick at Jonas Brother's concert with Daniella Jonas, WATCH

Advertisement

FAQ'S

Who was Nick Jonas 1st wife?
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an Indian actress and producer. The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, Chopra is one of India's highest-paid actresses and has received numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards
What is the net worth of Priyanka Chopra?
According to reports, her net worth is estimated to be $75 million (Rs 620 crore). Most of her earnings come from brand endorsements for which she charges Rs 5 crore (approx.) for every assignment.
How often do Nick and Priyanka see each other?
Priyanka tells Elle UK that she and Nick plan to see each other every three weeks despite their beyond hectic schedules. “Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days. It was our rule when we first got married.
About The Author
Prakriti Sahu
Prakriti Sahu

My love for this genre knows no bounds, and I have honed my skills to breathe life into characters, settings, and storyl... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!