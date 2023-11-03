'We put a band-aid over a bullet hole': Khloe Kardashian calls out mother Kris Jenner for not being supportive, says she's 'never f*cking heard'

The currently airing season of The Kardashians is six episodes in and the latest one featured a conversation between Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner. The 39-year-old called out her mother for not being supportive enough when it comes to her. Khloe stated that she doesn't feel like she is heard or that people are looking out for her. Here's what exactly happened and how the conversation between the mother and daughter duo actually took place.

Khloe Kardashian calls out mother Kris Jenner for not being supportive

During the episode, Kris gave Khloe a visit and told her she should host a podcast series of her own. "I would love to listen to Khloe's point of view on so many different things," the 67-year-old said during her confessional. However, Khloe was not too happy with the idea and pointed out that she has several uncompleted projects on her plate already. She also mentioned not feeling supported as she deals with the multiple issues in her life.

"You have no idea how I don't sleep, how I can't do any of the things I am doing because I'm trying to fix the f**k ups that have happened. Before I take on another project, I need to fix the 20 that are so f**ked up and I don't even know how to do that and you don't know how to do that because if I did, it would have been fixed by now and it's not," Khloe expressed. The mother of two pointed out how frustrated she was with Kris, who is also her manager.

Khloe Kardashian says she's 'never f*cking heard'

She said that despite being the one managing her deals and contracts, she never follows through on any of them. Kris explained that a production company would help her in the podcast process but Khloe was not interested in the suggestion. She pointed out the several risks that would need to be factored in and stated she doesn't trust Kris to appoint her a team of her own just like she hasn't during all of these years they've worked together.

"I never feel like there's people that are looking out for me. I have to do it all on my own," the Good American founder added. When Kris disagreed, Khloe added, "I'm never f**king heard. We put a band-aid over a bullet hole." Her mother responded she wanted her to do something in her heart. "I don't have a lot of things in my heart in general these days," Khloe replied matter-of-factly. A new episode of The Kardashians airs on Hulu every Thursday.

