We Really Do Not Like One Another’, WWE star Cody Rhodes on his extended rivalry with Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins infamous rivalry have been a topic of hot discussion after the former’s return to the company in 2022. Their rivalry relationship is not bound till the ring and extends well to the backstage area. As per The American Nightmare, Rhodes almost scrapped with Rollins in the past. While they have managed to not fight each other, they will not be seen in friendly terms anytime soon.

Here is what WWE star Cody Rhodes has to say about his rivalry with Seth Rollins.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins rivalry

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Cody Rhodes said that he will not be fighting Seth Rollins behind the scene but they do not really like each other. Rhodes confirmed, ‘We really do not like one another’. The American Nightmare said that there is no specific reason for their dislike towards one another. It might be because of the ‘professional jealousy’ between them.

Rhodes also added that though he does not have the best personal relationship with Rollins, he does respect the latter as a performer and considers him amongst the top three in the world. Cody Rhodes further elaborated that he didn’t find it difficult to work with Rollins during the previous program as well because they are professionals at the end of the day.

Earlier Cody Rhodes had admitted that he felt jealous of Seth Rollins when he won the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 31 by cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase. Rhodes described this moment as the ‘heist of the century’. Meanwhile Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest WWE stars at the present and was one of the top cards at the biggest show of the year.

