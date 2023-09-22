'We shouldn’t wear high heels anymore': When Emily Blunt expressed it was 'very disappointing' that Cannes didn't allow women to wear flats on red carpet

Back in May 2015, at a press conference in Cannes, Emily Blunt talked about a problem in Hollywood that many people were gushing about at the year's festival: sexism. She spoke about it while discussing her upcoming movie at that time, Sicario, which was going to premiere at the festival.

Emily Blunt expressed disappointment at Cannes high heels rule

According to Variety, during the conference, a reporter told Emily Blunt about a situation where some women were not allowed to attend the premiere of a movie called Carol at that time because the festival had a rule that said women had to wear high heels on the red carpet. Blunt expressed her disagreement saying, “I think everyone should wear flats, to be honest,we shouldn’t wear high heels anymore. That’s just my point of view I prefer to wear Converse sneakers. That’s very disappointing.”

Denis Villeneuve, the director, joked about the situation, saying, “As a sign of protest, Benicio, Josh and I will walk the stairs in high heels tonight.” This got a big laugh from the audience. Later that evening, Emily Blunt did wear high-heeled sandals on the red carpet but changed into flats for the Sicario afterparty.

About Sicario

Emily Blunt played an FBI agent in the movie, and director Denis Villeneuve, revealed during a conference that some people wanted to change her role into a male character because they were worried about having a female lead. Denis said, “People were afraid [of the screenplay] because the lead was female, the screenwriter was asked to rewrite it several times.” But thankfully, Lionsgate, the company making the movie, allowed the character to remain a woman.

Blunt's character in the film is tough, but she doesn't see it that way. She sees her character as damaged and vulnerable, struggling in a job that's usually done by men. She also noted that there weren't many other women in the movie. When asked about this lack of female representation, Blunt said, “I get asked a lot, ‘You play a lot of tough female roles,' I don’t see them as tough.” She added: “I found this character damaged and vulnerable. She’s struggling in the role of being a female cop. It’s not safe.”

