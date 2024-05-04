'We Still Watch Rom-Coms': Brooke Shields Reveals Adult Daughters Sleep In Her Bed When Husband Is Out Of Town

Brooke Shields shares a very strong and healthy bond with her adult daughters, Grier and Rowan Henchy. She parents them with her husband, Chris Henchy, whom she married on April 4, 2001.

In an episode of Sirius XM’s Jess Cagle Show, the 58-year-old actress shared that her children still sleep in bed with her when her husband, Chris Henchy, is away on business trips.

Brooke Shields watches rom-coms with her adult daughters when her husband is away

The Blue Lagoon star mentioned that her younger daughter, Grier, has recently turned 18. She revealed their close relationship, saying, “You know, the minute my husband is on any type of work trip or gone or something, you know, they still sleep in the bed with me.” She continued, “We still watch rom-coms. They’re my babies and they will never not be.”

“I don’t see it happening. I was like, 'Well, they’re still gonna come back,’ and by the way, the cost of just living in this city is so prohibitive anyways that it may work in my favor.” She jokingly suggested that she might start charging them rent. “That might be a good idea,” she quipped.

Who are Brooke Shields' daughters?

Rowan Francis Henchy is Shields and Henchy's first daughter, born in 2003. The Hannah Montana star gave birth to her second child, Grier Hammond Henchy, three years later, i.e., in 2006. Brooke Shields might have spent her teenage years modeling for Calvin Klein and acting in classics like Pretty Baby, The Blue Lagoon, etc., but she is constantly worried about her daughters' exposure to social media. However, with her daughters growing up into responsible adults, she seems to have honed their relationship over the years.

Shields’ tight-knit relationship with her daughters also extends to their fashion choices. In December 2020, Grier made headlines by wearing one of her mom’s vintage dresses—a black strapless Richard Tyler gown from 2006—to the CNN Heroes red carpet. Similarly, in September, she sported Shields’ gold metallic gown from the early 2000s to support her mother at a show opening.

